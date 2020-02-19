ANGOLA – For the 12th straight game, the Trine women’s basketball team defeated a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association opponent Wednesday night. And, for the 12th straight game, it did so by a large margin.
The No. 23 Thunder (20-4, 14-1) continued their hot late-season play in front of a home crowd at the MTI Center, defeating Kalamazoo College, 94-44.
It’s no secret this strong stretch for the Thunder – which has now seen victory margins of 50, 47, 39, 38 and 32 points, among others – has coincided with some of the team’s best defensive play of the season. Over the past five games alone, Trine has held its opponents to an average of 27.8% shooting and 38 points allowed per game. In fact, only two teams had eclipsed 40 points in games verses the Thunder since Jan. 8, prior to Wednesday’s game – Albion and Olivet.
Against the Hornets, it was much of the same. Trine forced plenty of turnovers early and often Wednesday night – 24 total, including 12 in the first half – and limited Kalamazoo (4-20, 2-14) to a 33% clip from the field as the Thunder raced ahead to a sizable lead early on, and never looked back.
A transition layup from Sam Underhill capped a 15-5 start to the contest, which saw Trine take the lead after back-to-back threes by Kayla Wildman and Shay Herbert.
Wildman’s 21 points were a game high (her fourth straight game scoring in double figures). Herbert and Underhill each added 11 points in the win. In her final home game of her career, Katy Steers, the Thunder’s lone senior, totaled six points to go along with six rebounds and four assists in 21 minutes.
Trine’s advantage increased to 25 points at the half as the Thunder connected on eight first-half 3-pointers en route to shooting 50% from beyond the arc in the game (15-of-30) and 52% overall from the field (35-of-67).
The win sets up a crucial season finale against No. 2 Hope College on Saturday. The undefeated Flying Dutch (24-0, 15-0) sit one game ahead of the Thunder in the MIAA standings, and were the last team to hand Trine a loss in a 58-51 nail-biter at the MTI Center on Jan. 4.
“It’s going to take a lot,” Steers said when asked about getting a chance to hand the Flying Dutch their first loss of the season. “They’re a very well-rounded team, but so are we. We believe we can win a championship, and those are the types of games you have to be able to win to do so.”
The Thunder tip off against Hope at 3 p.m. at DeVos Fieldhouse in Holland, Michigan.
