EMMA — When Westview’s Spencer and Remington Carpenter go out on runs during the summer, they don’t go together.
It’s something they started doing their freshmen year. The senior twin brothers started running together in sixth grade, and they still do run together when they run with the rest of their teammates during practice. This season, it’s been either Spencer or Remington who led the workouts.
However, during the summer months, they train separately.
“We make it a competition,” Spencer said.
They tease each other with barbs like, “Did you run today?”
It’s all about accountability. They think it’s made them better runners.
“Because when we go on our easy runs, we are cooking,” Remington said.
Their easy runs are between a pace of 6:20-6:40 per mile.
Running has been an extra bonding tool for the two Warriors, but last year, it was Spencer who was running in the state finals and not Remington.
Spencer was the lone member of the Westview boys team, that qualified for semi-state, to make it out and race in Terre Haute.
“It sucked last year. I didn’t have any of my teammates nor my brother to help me push during the race. I was going at it solo. It was a lot tougher than I thought,” Spencer Carpenter said. “I thought it was going to be easy to do, but I didn’t show the best last year. I’m hoping to improve on that this year.”
Spencer finished in 45th as an individual in 2019, which is his best finish at the state meet. When the Warriors competed in the state finals as a team in 2017 and 2018, he came in 56th his freshman year and 55th as a sophomore. Remington was also on the two Westview teams that made it to state. He finished in 88th in 2017 and 66th in 2018.
“Last year after I didn’t make it, it hurt really bad. After the track season got canceled because of COVID, I took off about three weeks to get motivated for this upcoming cross country season,” Remington said. “I told myself I was going to make it to state no matter what the cost is. We did it, and I’m glad it’s with my brother.”
Both of them said the key to Saturday’s race is get ahead early.
“I would say that first 800 meters you have to get out. If you don’t, you’ll get sucked up in the pack. I’m going to make it a goal to get out in front of the pack and be in front of the chasing pack and make my way throughout the course,” Spencer said.
Their goal is to make the podium, but a dream finish would be to finish in the top three with Angola’s Izaiah Steury so all of the runners at the top would be from the Northeast Corner Conference.
Spencer Carpenter said he is close with Steury, but when they show up on race day, it’s all business.
Steury has been preparing for this race since last year’s state finals when he finished seventh. The year before he came in 38th.
Steury is one of the favorites to win the individual state title and his top competitor’s are Carmel’s Kole Mathison and Whiteland’s Will Jefferson. Steury and Jefferson are the only two runners in the state to break 15 minutes in a race this season. Steury had the better time of 14:51 at the Marion Invitational on Sept. 5. Jefferson made it just under the 15-minute mark at 14:59 on the same day at the Rick Weinheimer Classic.
If Steury was to cross the finish line in first place on Saturday, he will be the first Angola runner to win the state championship, and he will be the first area boy runner since Westview’s Andrew Begley did it in 1994. Begley won his state title at Southeast Park in Indianapolis in a time of 15:25. West Noble’s Phil Wysong is the other area runner on the boys side to win an individual state championship. He won it at the South Grove Golf Course in 1970.
On the girls side, East Noble’s Amy Yoder (1994), Westview’s Nicole Williams (1997) and DeKalb’s Tyler Schwartz (2016) were all individual state champs.
Angola’s Gracynn Hinkley is the lone area girl runner to qualify for the state finals this season. She finished in 23rd on Saturday at the New Haven Semi-state.
After finishing in 57th at last years’ semi-state meet, something clicked for her sophomore season.
“I think she’s focused. She knows what she wants. She’s paying attention to her nutrition, and every practice she shows up ready, focused and determined,” Angola girls cross country assistant coach Ashley Case said after Saturday’s semi-state meet.
Hinkley will be lined up in box No. 4 for Saturday’s race that will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute.
The boys race follows the girls awards ceremony and will start at 3 p.m.
