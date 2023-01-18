FREMONT — Fremont High School will hold its annual Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony Friday immediately after the junior varsity boys basketball game between the Eagles and West Noble.
The JV game will start at 6 p.m. So the inductions will begin at approximately 7:15 p.m.
Distance running standout Anna (Aldrich) Shaw, Indiana baseball All-Star Glen McClain and former basketball and tennis standout Tyler Jenkins will be inducted. They were all 2013 FHS graduates.
Anna (Aldrich) Shaw
Aldrich was a four-year varsity letterwinner in both cross country and track and field. She still holds the 5,000-meter school record in cross country at 18 minutes, 6 seconds ran in 2012 and the girls track school record in the 3,200 of 10:01 set in 2013.
In cross country, Aldrich was a three-time state qualifier, a two-time first team All-State selection, a three-time semi-state qualifier, a four-time regional qualifier, a four-time All-Northeast Corner Conference harrier and a four-time KPC All-Area selection.
In her senior season of 2012, Aldrich was sixth in the Indiana High School Athletic Association State Finals, a semi-state runner-up, a regional champion and a sectional champ. She led the Eagle girls to sectional and NECC team championships and a regional berth, and finished 10th in the Mid-East Cross Country Championships in Kettering, Ohio, and led Team Indiana to the championship in that regional senior all-star meet. She was also named KPC Media Group Prep of the Year.
In her junior season of 2011, she finished 34th at state and helped the Fremont girls qualify for regional as a team.
Aldrich was a second team All-State runner as a sophomore in 2010 and a third team All State selection as a freshman in 2009.
In track, Aldrich excelled in the 3,200, where she was a three-time state qualifier from 2011-13. She was 16th at state in 2012 and 15th at state as a senior in 2013. She earned All-NECC honors three times and was a three-time KPC All-Area selection.
Also in the 3,200, Aldrich was a three-time regional qualifier, a two-time NECC champion in 2012 and 2013 and a sectional champion in 2013.
Aldrich went on to excel on and off the various running surfaces at NCAA Division I Eastern Michigan University.
In cross country, she was a part of Eagle women’s teams that qualified for two NCAA Championship meets in 2016 and 2017 and won three Mid-American Conference titles from 2015-17.
Aldrich made the All-MAC First Team in 2016 and received all-academic honors from the conference three times from 2015-17. She was named a Distinguished Scholar Athlete those same three years.
In track at EMU, Aldrich also earned First Team All-MAC honors once and received an All-MAC Academic honor.
Aldrich was also part of Eastern Michigan’s Student-Athletic Advisory Committee from 2013-16, including vice president of that committee from 2014-16. She was a member of the MAC Council of Student Athletes in 2016 and 2017.
Glen McClain
McClain starred in baseball and tennis at Fremont.
In baseball, he was an four-year letterwinner (2010-13), a three-time team most valuable player (2011-13), a three-time All-NECC selection (2011-13), a four-time KPC All-Area selection (2010-13) and a two-time KPC Prep of the Year (2012 and 2013).
McClain was an Indiana North All-Star in 2013. He only struck out once in 95 plate appearances in that senior season. He was All-State honorable mention catcher his junior and senior seasons.
McClain led Fremont to four straight winning seasons where it totaled 67 victories. He also helped the Eagles to the NECC Tournament title in 2010.
McClain still holds program record for career home runs (22) and career doubles (43). He finished his Eagle career with a .435 batting average and a 20-4 pitching record.
McClain was a preferred walk-on at NCAA Division I Xavier University in Cincinnati. Injuries took away from that experience, but he bounced back to become one of the best to ever play baseball for a tradition-rich NAIA program at Indiana Tech in Fort Wayne. He was the school’s Male Athlete of the Year in 2019.
He is the Warriors’ career record holder in hits (343), at-bats (830) and triples (14). He is still the single-season record holder in batting average (.457) and hits (102). He holds Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference records for hits in a season (102) and hits in a game, which was six, and he did that twice.
McClain was a three-time NAIA All-American and a three-time Academic All-America from the College Sports Information Directors of America from 2017-19. He was CoSIDA Academic All-America. Athlete of the Year in 2017 and 2019. He was a three-time All-WHAC selection (2017-19) and and the WHAC Player of the Year in 2018 and 2019.
McClain won a Rawlings NAIA Gold Glove playing first base in 2017. He won a WHAC Gold Glove playing catcher in 2019.
McClain played one season of pro baseball in 2019 with the independent Milwaukee Milkmen.
In tennis for Fremont, he was a three-year varsity letterwinner from 2010-12 with a career record of 53-18. The wins are fourth most in program history. He earned KPC All-Area honors and received the Max L. Mitchell Sportsmanship award in his senior season of 2012 and has the program record for most wins at No. 2 doubles at 19 in his junior season of 2011.
Tyler Jenkins
Jenkins played four sports at Fremont. He was a varsity letterwinner four times each in basketball and tennis, three times in golf and once in track and field. He was an All-NECC golfer once.
In basketball, Jenkins is the boys’ all-time leading scorer with 1,437 points. He also holds program records for career assists (328), assists in a season (139) and assists in a game (15).
Jenkins was a four-time KPC All-Area selection, and was picked Prep of the Year in 2012. He was a three-time All-NECC selection and was named Most Valuable Player of the Coldwater (Mich.) Holiday Tournament in 2012 and 2013.
In tennis, Jenkins is the program’s career leader in varsity matches won with 64, most doubles matches won with 35 and most No. 1 doubles matches won with 35. He also won the most No. 1 doubles matches in a season with 18.
In his senior season of 2012, Jenkins earned KPC All-Area and All-NECC honors while being picked a team MVP. He had a career record of 64-31.
Jenkins is currently an assistant coach with the FHS boys basketball program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.