FREMONT — Another Fremont upper weight wrestler finally broke through after at least a couple of very strong seasons to reach the Indiana High School Athletic Association State Finals in his senior season.
It’s Jacob Behm this season after RJ Dilbone did it last season. Behm is going to try to make another breakthrough and win his first-round match this afternoon at Gainbridge Fieldhouse to get on the podium.
Behm (42-3), ranked eighth in the state according to indianamat.com, will take on Castle junior John Purdy (38-3) in a 195-pound first-round match later in the first session, which will start at 11 a.m. today in Indianapolis.
That will be part of a different setup for the first round. Half of the 152-pounders will wrestle their first-round matches at 11 a.m., and that first session will conclude with the 285-pounders. The 106 to 145 weight classes will wrestle starting at 7 p.m.
Fremont coach Travis Smoker said Behm has shown growth that made it possible for him to take the next step of earning a state berth. Behm was third in the New Haven Semi-State on Saturday at Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne.
“He was on the mat more this summer. The maturity is there. You can see it,” Smoker said. “Becoming a state qualifier goes a long way. But going down there (to state), it’s a shock.”
Behm went to a Jeff Jordan State Champ Camp in Ohio and put in work on open mats at Trine University during his active offseason prior to his senior season.
“I got more wins. I’ve not been quarantined as much,” Behm said. “I’ve done better at neutral. I continue to get better on top.”
Purdy is ranked second in the state at 195 and all three of his losses have come to top-ranked Gabe Sollars from Evansville Mater Dei, including a 7-0 decision in the Evansville Reitz Semi-State final last weekend. The athletic Purdy placed fifth at state at 170 last year.
“He doesn’t seem to get shakened,” Smoker said of Purdy. “But you don’t realize how strong Jacob is until you get on the mat.
“I think wrestling at the Fort Wayne Coliseum is a big help for our kids. There won’t be such a shell shock going down (to Indianapolis).”
Behm was part of another solid season at Fremont. The Eagles were often close, but not quite able to field a full lineup for much of the season, but they compiled a 20-7 dual record. Big strides in terms of numbers and talent development are being made in the Fremont Middle School wrestling program, where FHS football coach Trevor Thomas is the head coach.
“The progress we have made has been tremendous,” Smoker said. “Behm is a building step to this. RJ getting to state has opened things up for us. They are making it a reality that (qualifying for the state finals) can happen.”
