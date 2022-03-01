GARRETT — Angola’s task was already daunting with a first-round sectional matchup against Leo, last year’s state runner-up in Class 3A.
When you struggle to get shots off and miss the shots you do get, a tough task becomes even tougher.
The Lions (17-5) — ranked fourth in the final Associated Press Class 3A poll and receiving votes in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association poll, regardless of class — held the Hornets without a point until the final 30 seconds of the first half on the way to a 48-15 win Tuesday in Garrett Sectional play.
Leo will play Bishop Luers in the first game Friday. Angola’s season ends at 7-16.
The Lions used their length, height and overall athleticism limited Angola’s looks at the basket. Leo kept the Hornets off the scoreboard until Cameron McGee’s baseline runner with 30 seconds left in the half.
Led by six-foot, seven-inch seniors D.J. Allen and Caedmon Bontrager, the Lions were able to stay with Angola’s perimeter players and quick enough to drop back to clog the paint whenever the Hornets thought about trying to drive to the bucket.
Sophomore Jackson McGee got the Lions started with a pair of long three-pointers from the left wing. In between, Bontrager grabbed an offensive rebound and jammed the first of his three dunks on the night.
Bontrager, who led all scorers with 15 points to go with 10 rebounds, had two more putback scores and 6-3 swingman Xavier Middleton hit a three to give Leo a 15-0 lead after a quarter.
The Lions got two more threes in the second, first from Luke Lagrange and later from McGee. McGee would add another bucket before Angola’s McGee broke his team’s scoring drought in the final minute of the half. Leo led 25-2 at the break.
Bontrager, who played at Lakewood Park, including part of the 2020-2021 season, got the Leo crowd into it with a thunderous two-hander following an Angola turnover early in the third.
He would add one more dunk and sank a pair of free throws late in the quarter, his night over. Allen collected eight rebounds for the Lions before he too exited.
Angola had its best offensive quarter in the third, picking up eight of its 15 points, with six from McGee, a sophomore.
He scored right before Bontrager’s second dunk. Later, McGee picked up a free throw. Swiping the ball on Leo’s next possession, he went the other way to score, completing the three-point play with 4:55 left in the third that put the Hornets in double figures.
McGee would finish the night with eight of his team’s points. Dylan Oberlin had four points. DeVonte Dickerson picked up two and Dane Lantz had one free throw.
Jackson McGee had nine points and Middleton added seven for Leo.
