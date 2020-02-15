H.S. Boys Basketball
Eagles lose to Woodlan
FREMONT — Fremont dropped its fifth straight game Saturday night, falling to Woodlan, 62-34.
Kameron Colclasure scored 11 points and Ethan Bontrager had seven for the Eagles.
The game was tied at 15 after the first quarter, but Woodlan outscored Fremont by 21 points over the second and third quarters to break the game open.
The Eagles play at Central Noble on Friday.
College Basketball Trine women routs MIAA foe Adrian
ANGOLA — Trine University’s women’s basketball team won its 11th straight game Saturday, defeating Adrian 86-39 in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association contest Saturday afternoon at the MTI Center.
The Thunder (19-4, 13-1 MIAA) forced 30 Adrian turnovers while only committing eight themselves. Trine scored 32 points off the turnovers.
Tara Bieniewicz had five three-pointers in her 21 points to lead the Thunder. She also had two steals.
Sophia Kreag had 12 points for Trine off the bench, and Kayla Wildman added 11. Sam Underhill grabbed nine rebounds and had two steals.
Chelsea Palmer had eight points and six rebounds for the Bulldogs (9-14, 3-11).
Trine men fall at Olivet
OLIVET, Mich. — Trine University’s men’s basketball team lost its third straight game on Saturday, falling to Olivet 82-78 in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association contest at the Upton Center.
The Thunder (13-10 overall) have fallen into a tie for third place in the MIAA with Adrian at 7-5. They are a game behind second-place Calvin and a game ahead of fifth-place Alma with two conference games to play.
At Olivet, Trine erased a six-point deficit late in just over a minute to tie the game at 78. But Keyon Rainey hit a jumper with 46 seconds to put the Comets in front and Olivet (6-17, 3-9) hung on.
Five Thunder players scored in double figures, led by Maurice Hunter with 16 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Brent Cox and Langston Johnson each had 12 points. Cox also grabbed seven rebounds.
Eddie Thigpen had 19 points, five assists and four rebounds for the Comets.
College Indoor Track & Field Trine breaks 3 school records at GVSU
ALLENDALE, Mich. — Trine University athletes set three new school records indoors at the Grand Valley State University Big Meet Friday, Evie Bultemeyer for the women in the 800-meter and mile runs and Vilis Vuskalns for the men in the 5,000-meter run.
Bultemeyer was seventh out of 46 women in the 800 in 2 minutes, 11.96 seconds in field of NCAA Division I and II and NAIA opponents. The junior set a Trine indoor record by four hundredths of a second, surpassing the previous record of 2:12 set by Trisha King in February 2015.
Bultemeyer also ran the mile and finished second out of 82 runners in 4:53.27. Her mark broke her own school record of 4:53.48 that she set last season at the NCAA Division III Indoor Championship meet.
Hailey Streff from NCAA Division II Colorado State University-Pueblo won the mile in 4:52.44. Thunder sophomore Chloe Brittain placed 50th in 5:12.86.
In the men’s 5,000-meter run, Vuskalns finished sixth overall among a field composed of NCAA Division I, II and NAIA opponents with a time of 14:47.27. His time broke the Trine indoor record by three one-hundredths of a second which was previously held by Jonathan Phillips who set the mark last year at the same GVSU Big Meet.
Junior Jack Beakas of Auburn finished just behind Vuskalns in seventh place after crossing the finish line in 14:48.99. Junior Derek Miller of Shipshewana was 24th in his heat after running a time of 15:12.88.
College Hockey Trine NCAA men lose 2
ANGOLA — Trine’s NCAA men’s hockey team ended the regular season with two home losses to Adrian in Northern Collegiate Hockey Association contests, falling 8-1 on Saturday and 7-0 on Friday.
On Saturday night, Dino Balsamo scored twice and Alessio Luciani had three assists for the Bulldogs (17-5-3, 15-3-2 NCHA).
Brendan Prappas scored midway through the second period for Trine (12-10-3, 10-7-3). Backup goaltender Aaron Brickman made 40 saves.
On Friday night, Dean Hewines had two goals and Luciani had a goal and two assists for Adrian, who outshot the Thunder 36-15.
Brett Young made 21 saves in goal for Trine before being pulled midway through the third period. Brickman made eight saves over the final 12 minutes.
Trine ACHA D2 men’s team tops Grand Valley
HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Trine University’s ACHA Division 2 men’s hockey team defeated Grand Valley State, Michigan, 5-2, on Thursday at Griff’s Georgetown.
Dillon Fox scored two goals and goaltender Adam Conkling made 29 saves for the Thunder (16-12-1). Grant Dickinson, Sean Schirripa and Trenton Mulnix had a goal apiece.
On Friday at Thunder Ice Arena in Angola, Trine’s ACHA Division 3 men’s hockey team ended its regular season with a 5-4 loss to Ferris State, Michigan. The Thunder are 12-9-2.
College Volleyball Trine drops 2 matches
ANGOLA — The Trine University men’s volleyball team lost both matches in tri-match against Indiana Tech and Hiram, Ohio, College at Hershey Hall.
The Thunder fell to Indiana Tech by the scores of 16-25, 15-25 and 22-25. Against Hiram, the two teams needed all five sets to determine a winner, but it was the Terriers who prevailed, 3-2, by the scores of 23-25, 25-23, 20-25, 25-16 and 16-14.
Parker Beale tallied 23 kills versus Hiram, and had 10 versus Indiana Tech to lead the Thunder in each game while Hunter Monday had 70 assists in the two matches.
College Wrestling Trine ninth at invite
CRAWFORDSVILLE — The Trine University wrestling team finished ninth in the Mid-States Invitational Saturday.
The Thunder finished with 43.5 points. Host school Wabash College won the meet with 167 points.
Junior Riley Rasler finished third in the 149-pound class, ending the meet with a 5-1 record. Jacob Garrett was sixth and Zach Saylor finished seventh at 285. Matthew Abraham (197) and Dominic Pecoraro (133) both placed seventh in their respective classes.
