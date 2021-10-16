ANGOLA — Angola’s volleyball team is making it a habit to peak late in the season.
The Hornets’ reward this season was winning its own sectional Saturday.
Angola defeated Woodlan in the second semifinal 25-10, 25-18, 25-18 Saturday afternoon, then battled to beat Concordia 25-19, 25-22, 23-25, 25-15.
Like last year, the Hornets avenged a regular season loss to the Cadets with a sectional win. Angola lost in Concordia’s cage in Fort Wayne in four sets on Sept. 8, then the Hornets prevailed on their home floor Saturday night.
“Our overall environment really helped,” Hornet junior outside hitter Brea Harris said. “Everyone was on their feet on the last points of a set. The cheering really helped us. It was uplifting.
“Concordia is a very good team. It was not going to be easy,” she added. “It was a great all-around team effort. It was not one individual. We won this together.”
The Cadets (23-10) shook up the sectional by upsetting defending 3A state champion Bishop Dwenger in the first semifinal 25-22, 26-24, 25-22. The Saints finished their season at 30-2.
Angola (25-7) will play Bellmont in a semifinal match of the 3A Norwell Regional this coming Satuyrday at 10 a.m. The Squaws won their own sectional, outlasting Wapahani in five sets in the final Saturday night.
In the Hornets’ Nest, the fight started to really show in the second set for Angola after they get a bit of an edge in the middle of the first set and never let it go.
Cadet Jersey Loyer ran off three straight aces in a 4-0 spurt to put Concordia up 9-6. Angola was down as much as four points in that set, but they came back and took a two sets to none lead.
Hornet Tyrah Stillman had an ace to tie the set at 21, then Concordia had a hitting error. Sophomore standout Morgan Gaerte had kills for Angola’s final two sets to complete the win.
After an emotional win against Dwenger, the Cadets had to go a long way to win. Angola made them earn the third set victory, then regained control in the fourth set by taking a 10-3 lead.
Concordia made a big push and got within two at 12-10. Then the Hornets got a kill to go back up three. Then Morgan Gaerte had a kill and Mya Ball had an ace. The Cadets got not close than four points the rest of the way.
“We played some really good volleyball,” Angola coach Lloy Ball said. “We were able to stop a run. Mya, Morgan and Brea blocked well. We dug the ball up when we needed to. Ava (Harris) played like a freshman at times, but did a nice job.
“Hopefully we can set a new goal at Norwell next weekend.”
Gaerte had 20 kills in the semifinal win against Woodlan, according to the broadcast team from summitcitysports.com.
3A Lakeland Sectional
In LaGrange, West Noble pulled off a surprise, but fell to a strong NorthWood squad in the final.
The Chargers defeated Jimtown in the semifinals 25-16, 22-25, 25-15, 25-15. Then West Noble lost to the Panthers 25-6, 25-13, 25-12.
The Chargers ended their season at 8-23. Jimtown was 13-15. NorthWood (31-2) will play in the Norwell Regional.
