FREMONT – Angola foul trouble early on kept the score close, but the Hornets capitalized on seven Fremont turnovers, turning them into eight points, as they outscored Fremont 14-2 to open the third quarter and put the game out of reach.
Angola senior guard Ally Lorntz scored eight of her 11 points in the stretch, including two 3-pointers, putting the game outside the reach of an Eagles team that committed 21 turnovers and often struggled to find its shot against the Hornets’ defense.
Hanna Knoll’s 19 points tied a game high and led the Hornets. The junior guard shot 54% from the field and 38% from deep as Angola shot the ball at a 61% clip as a whole. Thirteen of Knoll’s points came in the first half, as the Hornets’ star sat long stretches of the second half in foul trouble.
All of those 13 points came in the first quarter. Knoll was dangerous from all areas of the floor, hitting two threes while also showcasing her adept ability to finish around the rim. Fremont placed extra importance on double teaming sophomore forward Lauren Leach in the first half, so Knoll’s performance was needed.
While the Hornets’ lead guard was guiding her team, it was the efforts of Fremont sophomore Jada Rhonehouse which kept the Eagles in the game.
Rhonehouse largely matched Knoll blow-for-blow in the first half, but did so in a different way, relying on her ability to draw contact around the rim and finish at the free throw line. In all, she converted 10-of-11 shots from the stripe while scoring 19 points – more than tripling the next-closest Eagles scorer.
After the Eagles fell behind by 17 points in the third quarter, Rhonehouse led a seven-point surge to end the period and draw within striking distance. She scored four points in the stretch, all from the line, while senior forward Sam Kuhn added three of her six total points to bring the game to a 38-28 score.
The win was the 13th straight for the Hornets (13-2), while the loss snapped a four-game streak for the Eagles (8-8).
The Hornets and Eagles will both retake the court on Wednesday, in the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament, with Angola hosting Churubusco and Fremont visiting Prairie Heights.
