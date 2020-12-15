SYRACUSE — The Angola boys finished in first place with 455 points, ahead of Columbia City which finished with 410 points.
The Hornet girls took second place with 382.5 points, behind Culver Academies with 479. Both East Noble teams finished in sixth place.
On the boys side, Angola’s Marcus Miller set the school record in the 500-meter freestyle race with a time of 5:14.35. He finished in third in the event and also took the same spot in the 200 free at 1:55.31.
Ethan Sanders won the 100 backstroke in a time of 58.17 and finished in second in the 200 individual medley at 2:10.34. Zaccheaeus Creager finished with a time of 24 seconds flat for second in the 50 free and Jacob Pontorno came in fourth at 24.62. Pontorno also took fourth in the 100 free at 55.52.
Ethan Bussema placed second in the 100 breaststroke and touched in 1:07.59. Xavier Hosek finished in fifth in the 100 free in 57.96, and Josiah Young came in sixth in the 200 free in 2:06.76. Alex Kincannion took fifth in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:00.95 and 100 backstroke in 1:02.37.
The Hornets’ 200 freestyle relay team of Miller, Pontorno, Bussema and Creager finished with a time of 1:38.01 for first place.
The Knights’ Kyler Corbin finished in second place in the 100 free style with a time of 52.78. Hunter Cole came in seventh. Corbin finished in seventh in the 100 backstroke at 1:04.16.
Jack Bollinger placed sixth for East Noble 100 backstroke with a time of 1:14.82.
East Noble’s Owen Fleck finished second in the diving portion with a score of 168.8.
Fremont’s Gage Forrest competed as an individual and came in eighth in the 50 free with a time of 26.04. He also came in 11th in the 500 free.
On the girls side, East Noble diver Lily Meyer finished in first place with a total tally of 236.05. Her teammates Kinsey Cole and Megan Stein took second and third, respectively.
Angola’s Frances Krebs finished in third in the 200 free at 2:04.4 and fourth in the 100 butterfly at 1:05.92.
McKenna Powers placed fourth in the 100 breaststroke, and Grace Shelburne took fourth in the 100 backstroke at 1:12.22 and Hannah Hagerty in fifth in 1:13.68.
Hannah Conley placed sixth in the 100 free, and Maddie Toigo ended up sixth in the 100 butterfly in 1:09.88.
Angola’s 200 freestyle relay team of Toigo, Milena Antos, Conley and Krebs placed third with a time of 1:52.83. The same quartet placed fourth third in the 400 freestyle relay at 4:12.77.
East Noble’s Paige Anderson finished sixth in the 100 breaststroke at 1:23.39. She also placed eight in the 500 free. Meagan Kabrich finished seventh in the 200 individual medley in 2:47.39.
