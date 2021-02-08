FORT WAYNE — Angola’s boys basketball team fought to victory over Concordia on Monday night by a score of 51-39.
The Hornets (10-8) trailed 29-24 at halftime in a non-conference makeup contest. The game was postponed on Thursday due to inclement winter weather.
Brian Parrish led Angola on Monday with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Joel Knox added 10 points and nine boards. The Cadets are 7-9.
The Hornets will travel to Class 3A state-ranked Leo tonight. The Lions are 15-1 after their tough 57-53 win at DeKalb on Monday night.
