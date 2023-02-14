ANGOLA — Trine University’s men’s hockey team ended its regular season with victories over Lawrence in Northern Collegiate Hockey Association action over the weekend at Thunder Ice Arena, 3-0 on Friday night and 3-1 on senior day Saturday.
On Friday, the Thunder scored all of their goals in the first period and Kyle Kozma made 22 saves to earn the shutout.
Chace McCardle and Garrett Hallford scored on the power play, then Bobby Price added an insurance goal with 3 minutes, 43 seconds left in the opening period.
Drew Welsch had two assists for Trine. Price also had an assist.
On Saturday, Price and Hallford scored in the first period, and Thad Marcola added an empty net goal with 1:42 left.
Kozma made 20 saves for the Thunder. Trine outshot Lawrence (4-19-2, 2-7-1 NCHA) 44-21.
Kozma was named NCHA Defensive Player of the Week for the second straight week for last week’s efforts.
The Thunder (17-7-1 overall) finished fourth in the NCHA at 12-6 and will host the fifth place Milwaukee School of Engineering in a first-round series of the NCHA Playoffs, beginning on Friday at 4 p.m.
