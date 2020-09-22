ANGOLA — Angola’s boys soccer team scored a couple goals in the final 11 minutes of the first half to break a 1-1 tie against Lakeland Tuesday evening, then took off to a 10-1 victory to clinch a share of the Northeast Corner Conference regular season championship.
The Hornets (8-3-1 overall) finished NECC play at 6-1 and won their first regular season conference title since 2004 when they shared it with the Lakers. Garrett and West Noble also only have one loss in conference play. Central Noble fell out of contention with its second league loss Tuesday, 1-0 in overtime against visiting Westview.
At Angola’s pitch Tuesday, senior Jayden Nafziger headed the ball home in the goal box off a corner kick to give Angola a 2-1 lead with 10 minutes, 56 seconds left in the first half.
Joel Knox headed AJ Hersel’s corner kick in to the net with 4:06 left before halftime to give the Hornets a 3-1 lead. Angola then scored seven times in the second half.
Knox had three goals, all on assists from Hersel. Bryce Dailey scored twice, and senior Will Krebs also tallied.
Angola senior goalkeeper Airoh Cassady was taken out of net and played forward over the final 10 minutes and scored his first varsity goal. Senior Dalton Ball and sophomore Brady Wright also scored their first varsity goals.
First-year Angola coach Nathan Wilz eventually saw potential with the Hornets and was happy to see it come to fruition.
“When I was putting my staff together, I was planning for a rebuild after they had a losing season last year,” Wilz said. “Then I saw a lot more talent than the record reflected. Then we went from rebuilding to teaching and positioning.”
Twelve seniors have grown up for Angola and finally excelled in soccer. Dailey said the experience of the coaching staff in the game helped the Hornets reach another level. Wilz played soccer at Indiana Tech. Assistant coach Taylor Medina has been Trine University’s top goalkeeper the last two seasons and been one of the key players in that program’s turnaround under coach David Jacobs.
“Our class has struggled. To finally win something means a lot,” Dailey said. “The coaching staff has greatly improved us. We are vastly improved defensively and they have our positions down where they need to be.”
Mason Douglas scored for Lakeland (1-12, 1-6 NECC).
