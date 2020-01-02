College Hockey Trine men lose at Adrian
ADRIAN, Mich. — Trine University’s NCAA men’s hockey team lost to Adrian 8-1 in a non-conference game Tuesday evening at Arrington Ice Arena.
Andrew Bellant scored 18 seconds into the contest and the NCAA Division III seventh-ranked Bulldogs went on to score four times in the first period. Zachary Heintz had the hat trick for Adrian (8-2-1).
Brendan Prappas scored a power-play goal for the Thunder (6-5) midway through the third period on assists from Corey Robertson and Justin Meers.
Trine backup goaltender Aaron Brickman made 21 saves over the final two periods.
College Volleyball Trine men picked 5th in MCVL preseason poll
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Trine University’s men’s volleyball team was picked to finish fifth in the Midwest Collegiate Volleyball League’s preseason coaches poll released last month.
Fontbonne, Missouri, was the unanimous preseason favorite, receiving all five first-place votes. Mount St. Joseph, Ohio, was second and received the first-place vote from the Fontbonne coach.
The Thunder were 6-23 overall, and 0-9 in the MCVL, in their first season of play since 2002. They return a large majority of their team from last season, led by sophomore outside hitters Kyle Dixon and Dan Boren, sophomore libero Eric Santiago-Garcia and senior setter Hunter Monday.
Trine opens its 2020 season on Jan. 17 at Aurora, Illinois. The non-conference match will start at 8 p.m.
The Thunder will play an exhibition match at Indiana Tech in Fort Wayne at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 14. Trine will have its home opener on Jan. 24 against Thiel, Pennsylvania, at 8 p.m. during the Thunder’s Off the Block Grow the Game Challenge.
