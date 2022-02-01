WOODLAN — Been there. Done that.
And don’t let it happen again.
Angola girls basketball coach Nick Burlingame told his Hornets that taking care of the basketball would be big in Tuesday’s sectional opener vs. the host school in the Class 3A Woodlan Sectional.
The Hornets listened, and live to fight another day.
Led by senior Lauren Leach’s 12 points and a monstrous rebound late by junior Jaelyn Fee, Angola knocked off the Warriors, 29-26, in a thriller. Freshman Lexi Stillman added 10 points in the victory.
The win improved Angola to 15-9 on the season. Woodlan dropped to 19-5 with the loss.
Next up for the Hornets is a sectional semifinal date with Garrett (23-1).
The Railroaders defeated the Hornets 52-38 in a regular season conference game on Nov. 23, then 70-42 in the title game of the NECC tournament on Jan. 15.
Angola will be looking for revenge, and on Tuesday it showed it can do just that.
On Dec. 20, Woodlan defeated Angola 48-43. In that contest, the Hornets had 26 turnovers, according to Burlingame.
His message prior to Tuesday’s sectional for his team was simple.
“Let’s not beat ourselves,” he said.
The Hornets listened, committing only two turnovers in the first half and eight for the game. Woodlan had 12 turnovers.
The game came down to the final seconds in a hard fought affair that saw neither team lead by more than four points, and both squads suffer from the field.
With just three minutes to play in the contest, Woodlan’s Avah Smith scored to give her team a 25-24 lead.
Leach responded with a three-pointer to give the lead back to Angola with 2:53 remaining.
Woodlan turned the ball over on its next possession, but Angola missed from the foul line.
The Warriors turned it over again, but again Angola missed on the front end of a one-and-one opportunity.
But Leach was there for the rebound and her putback with 52.7 seconds to play gave Angola a 29-25 lead.
Woodlan had another turnover, but the Hornets missed another free throw.
The Warriors’ Briana Roney was fouled attempting a three-pointer with 19.1 seconds to play. She made the first foul shot, but missed the next two. On the last, Fee was there for the rebound.
Woodlan was forced to foul down. The Hornets missed both foul shots, but a rushed Woodlan three was off the mark and the final buzzer sounded.
Angola was 0-for-5 from the foul line in the final 1 minute of game play. But by taking care of the ball, the Hornets didn’t get Woodlan too many extra opportunities.
“We did a good job of taking care of it,” Burlingame said. “Unfortunately, we didn’t make any free throws.”
Neither team shot well from the field. Angola made 27.8% of his field goals. Woodlan was only good on 23.7%.
Leach is the only senior on Burlingame’s roster, and he was pleased with the poise his senior showed in working the clock late in the game. He was also happy with the composure and defense of his young squad.
“We’ve got a lot of young kids,” Burlingame said. “I couldn’t be more proud to be their coach.”
