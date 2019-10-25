BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights overcame a tough start to defeat Whitko 44-23 in a Class 2A Sectional 35 first-round game at Hubert Cline Field Friday night.
The Panthers (2-8) won the sectional opener over the visiting Wildcats for the second straight year and will travel to Northeast Corner Conference rival Fairfield (5-5) to play in a sectional semifinal contest this coming Friday at 7 p.m.
The Falcons won at Bluffton last night 27-7.
At Cline Field, Whitko took a 9-0 lead with a safety as the Panthers recovered a bad snap in the end zone and a 3-yard touchdown run from sophomore Isaiah Kyles with 3 minutes, 14 seconds left in the opening quarter.
Panther Sam Levitz answered after the Wildcat touchdown by returning a Whitko kickoff around 80 yards for a touchdown.
Heights lost Levitz to an right leg injury as he was tackled with 5:31 left in the second quarter. Whitko (0-10) was leading 16-7 at that point, then the Panthers came alive.
Prairie Heights drew closer with with a 17-yard touchdown pass from Luke Severe to Ethan Hoover, then Hoover ran for two points to make it 16-15 with 5:06 left before halftime.
The Panthers scored a little over a couple of minutes apart between a Hunter Allen interception early in the third quarter to take a 30-16 lead.
PH scored on the opening offensive possession in the second half on a 65-yard pass from Severe to Hoover. Hoover made a nice individual effort after the catch by making a juke and a stiff arm on his way to the end zone. Then Clay Schenkel ran it in for two points.
After the Allen interception, Storm Chaffee had the touchdown reception for the Panthers off a flea flicker play. The made extra point kick made it a 30-16 game, and Heights maintained that advantage for the rest of the game.
North Miami 51, Fremont 38
In Denver, the Eagles (4-6) made a bit of a comeback after trailing 30-6 in the second quarter, but could not slow down the Warriors (4-6) in a Class 1A Sectional 44 first-round game.
Junior Kameron Colclasure played a role in about all of Fremont’s scoring. He scored touchdowns in three different ways, running, passing and with an interception return just before time expired in the first half.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.