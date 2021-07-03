Joe Schroeder, a 2016 graduate of Trine University, was named a starter on the United States Olympic men’s rugby sevens team that will be playing in the Tokyo Summer Games later this month.
Schroeder, 28, was one of 12 starters announced on Friday by USA Rugby. He will be playing in his first Olympics. He is one of five Olympic newcomers to the men’s rugby sevens team.
Schroeder is an Indiana native who played many sports as a youth. He followed his older brothers into the sport of rugby and grew in the game where joined the U.S. developmental system in 2017. He made his senior international debut later in 2017 and is a significant presence on the field at 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds.
The U.S. men’s rugby sevens finished ninth in the 2016 Olympics in Rio. The team will begin play in Tokyo on July 26.
