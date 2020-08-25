BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights and Fremont announced their plans for selling tickets for their football game Friday night at the Panthers’ Hubert Cline Field.
It will be the first of two games the Panthers and the Eagles will play this season. The nonconference contest will start at 7 p.m. on what will also be Heights’ senior night. The senior night festivities will begin at 6:20 p.m. honoring PH senior football players and cheerleaders.
Fremont tickets must be purchased in advance and its fans must enter the north gate at Hubert Cline Field. All tickets will cost $5 apiece.
FHS students can purchase tickets during the school day at the school’s main office today and Thursday. Tickets will be available for the general public to purchase today and Thursday from 4-6 p.m. at the Team Building’s football ticket window.
Prairie Heights fans will have an allotment of 250 tickets. The families of Panther players, managers, cheerleaders and coaches will redeem tickets and pay for them at the south gate of Cline Field from 6-6:45 p.m. Friday. Family tickets not redeemed by 6:45 p.m. will be invalid.
The unsold tickets remaining will then be sold to the general public starting at 6:45 p.m. Fans who do not have a family ticket can stand in line at the south gate to see if there are tickets available. Those remaining tickets will be sold on a first come first serve basis.
The game will be broadcasted on Facebook. The game will be live on the new Panther Sports Network. The game will also be broadcasted at Fremont Athletics — Live and on fremonteaglesfootball.com at least on tape delay. Check the Fremont Athletics — Live page on Facebook over the next couple of days for updated broadcast information.
