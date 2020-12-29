FREMONT — Fremont’s girls basketball team had some bright spots against a perennially solid Bremen squad Tuesday afternoon. But the Eagles did not have enough offense to overcome the Lions in a 46-32 loss.
Bremen junior Ellia Foster showed how good she is, especially in the first half.
Foster entered Tuesday’s action averaging 20 points per game. She just got past that in the first half alone against the Eagles, scoring 21 to lead Bremen (5-5) to a 30-21 halftime lead. That included five three-pointers, the last coming from the right wing while being heavily contested at the second quarter buzzer.
“We were late getting out to shooters,” Fremont coach Scott Sprague said. “We stuck to the zone too long.”
Sophomore guard Natalie Gochenour gave Fremont a spark with her defense late in the third quarter to help cut the Lions lead from 14 to 9 at 37-28 going into the final stanza.
Lion Katie Moyer had a basket early in the fourth quarter. But the Eagles got stops and limited Bremen for a lengthy stretch in that quarter. Foster only made four free throws in the second half to finish with 25 points, 10 rebounds and three steals.
However, Fremont was not able to make plays with the ball in order to really threaten the Lions in the final stanza.
Moyer worked around early foul trouble to collect eight points and 10 rebounds for Bremen. Senior guard Haylie Rodriguez had eight points and four assists.
Senior post player Katie Berlew had 13 points, 10 rebounds and two assists for the Eagles. Junior Jada Rhonehouse and freshman McKenzie Parnin each had six points. Rhonehouse also had five rebounds and two assists.
Eva Foulk struggled with foul trouble as she picked up her first three fouls in the first 10 and a half minutes of the game and ended up with five points and six rebounds for Fremont. Gochenour had three steals.
After having 31 turnovers in each of its previous two games, the Eagles only had 15 turnovers against Bremen.
“If you can ever be happy with a loss, this would be it. We picked up some good things,” Sprague said. “We defended better in the second half. Katie had one of her best games overall.”
Fremont lost the junior varsity game to Bremen 27-12.
The Eagle varsity team will play New Haven today around 2:30 p.m. after the Fremont JV squad takes on Prairie Heights for a 1 p.m. tipoff. Injuries and quarantine are keeping the Bulldogs from bringing their JV team to Fremont.
Fremont boys have a new opponent today. The Eagles will host New Haven instead of traveling to North Central, Ohio, tonight. North Central has COVID-19 issues and those games were postponed, so Fremont was on the lookout for a new opponent. Fremont announced the schedule change Tuesday afternoon.
The JV game will start at Fremont today at 6 p.m.
The Eagle varsity is taking on an upgrade in competition in the Bulldogs, who won the Class 4A Huntington North Sectional last season and won a 3A sectional title in 2017. New Haven is 3-2 so far this season.
