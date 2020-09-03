ANGOLA –Angola’s volleyball team did not have much let-up Wednesday after its big Northeast Corner Conference victory at Fairfield Tuesday. The Hornets took care of conference rival West Noble 25-18, 25-11, 25-17.
“Coming off a win against Fairfield, an historic program. For this young group, this was our first signature win,” Angola coach Lloy Ball said. “We came out a little flat (Thursday), and West Noble played hard like we knew they would.
“The second and third sets were much cleaner. We’re pleased with the conference win. It puts us in a good spot.”
Angola (6-0, 2-0 NECC) is one of three teams in the conference without a league loss in the early stages of this season. Lakeland is 3-0 after defeating Westview Thursday, and Central Noble is 2-0 in NECC matches.
The Hornets would build leads in the first set, and West Noble (4-3, 2-1) answered often to draw even.
A couple hitting errors by the Chargers put Angola in front 19-17, then freshman Morgan Gaerte took over. She had four straight kills to put the Hornets up 23-18, and Angola finished the set with an 8-1 run.
Gaerte has been an impact player early for Angola. She had 25 kills in the win at Fairfield Tuesday.
“We do not want to put a lot of pressure on our younger girls,” Ball said. “But she (Gaerte) knows when it’s an important point, we’re going to get the ball to her. She is sometimes Bambi on ice skates, but she was a beast on Tuesday.”
In the second set Thursday, a 10-1 Angola run was the difference. Sophomore Tyrah Stillman started and ended the run with kills, and the Hornets led 15-6 after that run.
The Hornets finished the match playing younger players in that third set, and they did not give up too much ground.
West Noble first-year coach Kaity Logan was encouraged by her team despite being swept.
“Angola is a solid team and we put up a good fight against them,” Logan said. “Overall, we struggled in our last game (at Northridge on Tuesday), but played real well to start (against Angola). We let down in the second (set), but redeemed ourselves and brought the energy back in the third.”
Taytlynn Forrer had nine assists and three kills for the Chargers. Lilly Mast and Nichelle Phares each had four kills, and Samantha Klages had eight assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.