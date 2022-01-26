ANGOLA — Adrian got the jump on Trine early in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association men’s basketball game Wednesday night. But the Thunder took control late in the first half and never gave it up in a 88-63 victory at the MTI Center.
The Thunder trailed by seven about five and a half minutes into the game. But led by a steady interior presence from Mitchell Geller, Trine nibbled closer as the first half went on.
The Thunder (11-7, 4-3 MIAA) went on an 11-0 run in about two and a half minutes to take a 29-21 lead with a little over three minutes before halftime. The run was capped by a Nick Bowman layup.
Trine led 34-27 at the half and never let up after its late first half surge with a 54-point second half. The Thunder had 58 of their 88 points in the paint.
Trine shot 51% from the floor (35-69) and outrebounded Adrian 35-27.
Bowman led four Thunder scorers in double figures with 28 points, seven rebounds, six steals and three assists. Geller had 12 points, Bryce Williams scored 11 and Aiden Warzecha had 10 points and five rebounds.
Connor Pelham had 23 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (3-15, 2-5). Churubusco graduate Jalen Paul had five points, eight assists and two steals.
Women’s Basketball
NCAA Div. III No. 4 Trine 70, NCAA Div. III No. 1 Hope 62
At DeVos Fieldhouse in Holland, Michigan, the Thunder stopped the Flying Dutch’s winning streak at 61 games, which began at the start of the 2018-19 season.
Trine (14-2, 7-1) led by 12 late in the first half and 36-26 at the half, then had to hold Hope off down the final stretch.
The Flying Dutch cut a 13-point deficit down to two in the final minutes, but the Thunder were stout defensively and made some free throws to preserve the victory.
Tara Bieniewicz had 18 points, three assists, two steals and two blocked shots for Trine. Rachel Stewart had 16 points, six steals and four rebounds. Kayla Wildman had 10 points and Kelsy Taylor grabbed nine rebounds.
Meg Morehouse has 14 points and two steals for Hope (16-1, 8-1). Top Flying Dutch players Kenedy Schoonveld and Olivia Voskuil were held to a combined 11 points on 5-of-19 shooting from the field.
