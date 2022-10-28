BLOOMINGTON — Trine University’s men’s soccer team lost to NCAA Division I Indiana 3-0 Thursday night on Jerry Yeagley Field at Bill Armstrong Stadium.
The Thunder (8-6-3) were more competitive against the Hoosiers than they were last year when IU won 9-0 and outshot the Thunder 30-1. However, Indiana had a younger look than usual on Thursday night as seven players made their season debuts, including three redshirt underclassmen who made their collegiate soccer debuts.
One of those three guys to play in their first college matches was redshirt freshman midfielder Grant Yeagley, who is the son of IU coach Todd Yeagley and the grandson of legendary former Hoosier men’s soccer coach Jerry Yeagley.
Trine was only outshot 18-4. Two of the Thunder’s shots were on goal and both stopped by IU goalkeeper Bryant Pratt.
Francesco Mazzei made a shot early in the first half that Pratt had to make a play on, and Pratt made a save on a shot taken by Trine sophomore Braiden Hamilton in the 58th minute.
Luka Bezerra had a goal and an assist for Indiana (8-3-5). Emerson Nieto and Maouloune Goumballe each had two assists. Alex McGill and Karsen Henderlong also scored for the Hoosiers.
Aiden McGonagle made four saves in goal for the Thunder. Luis Rodriguez finished up between the pipes over the final 17 minutes, 25 seconds and did not have a shot head in his general direction.
Trine will be the No. 3 seed in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Tournament and will host No. 6 seed Olivet in a first-round match today at noon at Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium.
