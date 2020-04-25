ANGOLA — Janna Schwartzengraber wants to make a difference, no matter how big or how small.
The Angola senior softball player was one of many who didn’t get the chance to play out their final high school season. And like many, it was a surprise when the IHSAA canceled the spring sports season on April 2.
“At first for me, it was just kind of shock, because I didn’t think it was real. Then, it set in and I had an episode of crying, then I was just mad,” Schwartzengraber said. “Recently, it dawned on me that it probably happened for a reason and something good will come out of it. It does sucks. But I know that it sucks for the rest of us, and I can’t be angry over something I can’t control.”
Schwartzengraber said her and her teammates were still practicing at home up until the season was canceled because they thought it was going to be a really good season.
The Hornets were 17-10 last season and finished fourth in the Northeast Corner Conference regular season standings. They were hoping to win the conference regular season and tournament titles, after making it to the tournament championship game last year. Schwartzengraber was also hopeful about winning the softball program’s first sectional since 2003.
The senior was the Hornets’ ace pitcher who went 9-8 last season with a 2.47 earned run average and 80 strikeouts. At the plate, she was a .282 hitter with 20 hits and 10 runs batted in.
For Schwartzengraber, what she will miss the most is her teammates.
“I’m definitely going to miss the girls the most. I love the game, but the girls make the game for me. I know I’m probably not going to see them for a little bit, because we are all going off to different colleges. I hope to keep in contact with them, because they were definitely the best part of the game for me,” Schwartzengraber.
She plans on attending Purdue University in the fall and majoring in speech pathology with a minor in psychology. She wants to work with children and possibly for an elementary school or children’s hospital.
“I want to make a difference to someone, even if it’s the smallest difference. Even if I just help one kid or one person, that’s what I want to be known for,” Schwartzengraber said.
Schwartzengraber is the first of hopefully many senior spotlight stories that will to be told by KPC Media Group. If you are or know of a senior spring athlete who had their final season canceled and want their story to be told, email Brice Vance at bvance@kpcmedia.com.
