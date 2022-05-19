ANGOLA — The clutch hitting has came around for the Trine University softball team to join its stellar pitching and defense in putting together a big-time run at the right time. Coach Don Danklefsen and Thunder hope that continues this weekend in the NCAA Division III Angola Super Regional.
Trine (30-11), winners of 15 straight games and ranked 20th in the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Division III poll, will host Case Western Reserve, Ohio (30-10), in the best-of-3 series, starting today with Game 1 at 2 p.m. at SportONE/Parkview Softball Field on the Trine campus.
“It’s going to be interesting,” Danklefsen said. “They have two good freshman pitchers. We have to defend their short game and keep their lead-off hitter (sophomore shortstop KaiLi Gross) off the bases.”
The Spartans are similar to Wisconsin-Eau Claire in they both have big stolen base numbers with some thump in their offense. Case Western has stolen 136 bases and hit 37 home runs.
However, CWR plays in a small ballpark at Mather Park on its campus in Cleveland compared to SportONE/Parkview Softball Field. The fence at Trine’s field is anywhere from 211-213 feet from home plate. It’s 200 feet to straightaway center and 190 feet to the left and right field foul pole at Mather Park.
Still, a really good Spartan team is coming to Angola to be one of the final 16 teams remaining to play softball in the NCAA Division III ranks.
Gross leads the offense with a .393 batting average (46-117). She scored 30 runs, stole 25 bases, and has six home runs, 12 runs batted in, 10 doubles and three triples.
Sophomore leftfielder Stevie Rieger leads the Spartans in stolen bases (30) and runs scored (33) and shares the team lead in doubles at 13 with sophomore catcher Jordan Manworren. Rieger is hitting .305 (36-118) with four homers and 18 RBIs and Manworren is hitting .304 (28-92) with two homers, 20 RBIs and 15 stolen bases.
Other leading hitters for Case Western Reserve are freshman rightfielder Isabella Russo (.366, 6 HRs, 27 RBIs, 12 SBs) and senior third baseman Liv Thomas (.326, 9 HRs, 24 RBIs).
The Spartans’ main pitchers are hard throwers in Lexi Miskey and Kylie Hosey. Miskey is 16-4 with a 1.22 earned run average and two saves. In 126 and two-thirds innings, she allowed 88 hits, struck out 143 and walked 48. Hosey is 14-6 with a 2.17 ERA, allowing 101 hits with 81 strikeouts and 25 walks in 116 innings.
They will face a Trine offense that overcame a .137 start at the NFCA Division III Leadoff Classic in Georgia against a few of the best teams in the country. The Thunder lost three one-run games in that tournament, including two in extra innings.
“With everybody back from last year, we eventually became the team we all thought we would be,” Danklefsen said. “We are way too talented to keep not getting the big hit.
“The Leadoff Classic was a great eye opener for our team,” the coach added. “Our bright spots were our pitching. Lauren (Clausen) and (Adrienne) Rosey both had ERAs around 1. Our defense was doing their job. Our hitting just had to get back to average.”
The Leadoff Classic was an eye opener. A 6-4 home loss to Kalamazoo in the first game of a doubleheader on April 19 was a wakeup call. Danklefsen did not see efforts at the level they needed to be.
“We had a heart-to-heart,” Danklefsen said. “I challenged them in every category, and probably offended all of them. We had a little more urgency and more fight after that.
“I pushed them in a corner and they fought like heck to get out of it.”
The Thunder hasn’t lost since and look to go to a place they did when they last played in the NCAA Division III Tournament in 2019, the eight-team D3 National Championships.
Trine is now hitting .319 as a team with 31 home runs and a more athletic defense as the season went on has a .974 fielding percentage.
