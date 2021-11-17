ANGOLA — Heidi Faramelli has played volleyball since second grade and is not giving it up yet. The Angola High School senior middle blocker committed to NCAA Division III Albion College in Michigan on Wednesday afternoon.
The 6-foot Faramelli chose the Britons over fellow Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association rival Trine. She likes being close to home, but not being too close. Albion is a little over an hour’s drive from the Angola area.
“They have a really good liberal arts program and I want to study English,” Faramelli said of Albion. “I love Coach (Kristin) Slamer and the team. The campus is super pretty.”
The Britons were third in the MIAA behind NCAA Division III powerhouses Hope and Calvin last spring and this fall. Albion lost at home to the Flying Dutch in five sets on Sept. 29 after the Britons had a two sets to one lead.
Seven seniors will graduate from an Albion team that finished 20-7 this season. But plenty of middle blockers return and Faramelli is looking forward to joining that group.
“Helping with blocking and that stuff, staying competitive,” she said. “It’s going to be a friendly competition. I just have to continue working hard.
“I’m really excited to see what’s to come for the next four years.”
Faramelli was a role player in the front row for the Hornets for much of her prep career. She had 67 kills and a .292 hitting percentage with 161 hitting attempts this season to help Angola to a 25-8 record, a Class 3A sectional championship and Northeast Corner Conference regular season and tournament titles. She also had 21 total blocks, including 12 assists, and played 77 sets.
Faramelli aspires to be an editor at a publishing company. She enjoyed the competitive atmosphere of AHS volleyball under coach Lloy Ball and believes that will help her be prepared to play in college.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.