KENDALLVILLE — With just a few games left in the 2022-23 regular season — and the sectional play tipping off next week — area boys high school basketball teams are focused on getting their games tuned up before the postseason arrives.
Tuesday night at the Big Blue Pit, it was East Noble and Angola doing just that as they met in a non-conference matchup of northeast corner rivals.
East Noble put together a solid effort for most of the night, and even led at several points in the game. But the Hornets got key stops and made their free throws down the stretch to leave Kendallville with a 66-59 win.
The Knights fell to 3-18. Angola improved to 8-13.
Angola got the early upper hand with a 7-0 run out of the gate. But the Knights weathered the early Hornet surge and battled back to trail just 14-12 at the first stop.
The two teams traded the lead for most of the second quarter and East Noble led 32-30 at intermission.
Angola had a thin 48-46 lead at the final stop, then outscored the Knights 18-13 in the final stanza to earn the win.
The Hornets were a perfect 6-of-6 at the line in the final minute to close it out.
It was another frustrating night for East Noble coach Brandon Durnell and his team, which has been struggling to find consistency all season long.
“We were not on the same page tonight,” Durnell said. “I don’t know where their heads were tonight. I apparently have to do a better job of getting them in spots where they can be successful.”
Owen VanGessel led the Knights with 16 points. Hunter Kline added 11.
Landon Herbert led a trio of Hornets with 22 points. Dane Lantz and Tyler Call chipped in with 16 each.
Angola coach Brandon Appleton said the rivalry between his team and the Knights has been a good one in recent years.
“That was a battle out there tonight,” Appleton said.
The Hornets were able to get their inside game going most of the night, which opened things up for their shooters, Appleton added.
The Knights close out the 2022-23 regular season Friday night on the road at Wawasee while Angola hosts Lakeland.
