Talented individuals will be leading the Steuben County girls prep cross country teams this fall.
Angola’s Gracynn Hinkley is back after making the Indiana High School Athletic Association State Finals for the first time last year. Allison Steele will look the make her final season at Prairie Heights her best one. Fremont gained an outstanding transfer last winter in Morgan Gannon and will make a small competitive team even better.
Fremont
The Eagles only have five girls, and coach Tanner Wall is looking to add more soon. But the five he started with are solid.
Gannon was second to Hinkley in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs at the Angola Sectional and the Northeast Corner Conference Meet in track and field for the Eagles this past spring. She qualified for the regional in both of those events.
Gannon ran in the cross country state finals for Penn last fall after placing seventh in the Elkhart Regional in 19 minutes, 51 seconds. The senior will have one run in cross country for Fremont.
“Morgan is the type of runner that can change the landscape on any team,” Wall said. “Like we saw in track this past season, Morgan gives us that frontrunner presence that we have been missing.”
Senior Kayla McCullough, sophomore Hallie Shrewsburg and juniors Natalie Gochenour and Makayla Gumbel are also back from last year’s regional-qualifying team for the Eagles. Katie Berlew was a key graduation loss and will compete in triathlon for Trine University this fall.
Gochenour was a two-time regional qualified, and Shrewsburg ran in a regional once.
Angola
Hinkley ran in semi-state as a freshman, then finished 80th at state last year. Hornet coach Brad Peterson feels that progress will continue.
“She should have a year in which she vaults to All-State honors at the state meet,” Peterson said. “She has really figured things out at a high level.”
The Hornets are still young for girls coach Sarah Clary. There are a little more than a few freshmen on the roster.
Other returners include junior Isabella Budak and sophomores Ava Budak and Holly Schneider.
Freshmen Jordan Davenport and Bella Underwood-Sanders were top-five runners for the Hornets in their first two meets of the season.
Prairie Heights
The senior Steele is a solid No. 1 for the Panthers, and she also has a good mix and experience and youth around her.
Steele will look to take a bigger step after placing 47th at regional, 13th at sectional and ninth in the NECC Meet last year.
Senior Roshelle Bell, junior Caylee James and sophomores Breonna Glasgo and Britney Hostetler are also returning letterwinners.
Sophomore Carmen Wells, a first-time cross country runner, and freshmen Katia Fernandez and Christian Lewis have progressed well during the preseason.
Ten girls are running cross country for Prairie Heights.
“Looking forward to a great season with a great group of kids that like to work hard and still have fun,” fourth-year Panther coach Susan Allshouse said. “Having large numbers for cross country is definitely a blessing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.