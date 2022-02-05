WATERFORD MILLS — The Eagles had a chance at redemption.
In the championship game of the IHSAA Girls Basketball Class 1A Bethany Christian Sectional Saturday night, Fremont played the Blackhawk Christian Braves for the second time this season after previously losing to them 72-41 on the road back on Nov. 16.
Two straight seasons, the Braves had knocked the Eagles out of the postseason, including last year’s sectional championship.
Unfortunately for Fremont, redemption would not come as the Eagles lost to the Braves 52-28 to be eliminated from the sectional round by Blackhawk Christian for the third year in a row.
“That’s a good team,” Fremont coach Scott Sprague said. “I didn’t know this, but in the news last night, they said that this has been the best three-year stretch for Blackhawk Christian girls basketball in their history, so that’s part of the reason they’re really good.”
With their student section in full force in the bleachers, the Eagles on the court found their energy early on, hanging with the Class 1A No. 11 Braves and taking a 10-8 lead with two minutes left in the quarter. Fremont trailed 12-10 at the break after two baskets from the Braves to end the quarter.
The game got away from the Eagles over the next eight minutes, as Fremont was only able to get two field goals and a free throw from senior Jada Rhonehouse over that time span. The Braves took advantage of the Eagles lack of scoring, adding 15 points to lead 27-15 at halftime, followed by a 41-21 lead after three quarters.
In her last game as an Eagle, Rhonehouse finished with a game-high 18 points and nine rebounds.
“She battled,” Sprague said. “It’s sad to see her career end. We kind of wanted it to go as long as it could go, but she always gives everything she’s got.”
Other scorers for Fremont were Sammy Meyers (4), Katherine Gannon (2), Natalie Gochenour (2) and McKenzie Parnin (2). Blackhawk’s leading scorers were Hailee Kline and Allie Boyer with 14 points each.
The Eagles end the year with an 8-16 record, while the Braves improve to 18-7 to move on to the Caston Regional.
