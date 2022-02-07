ANGOLA — The No. 2 nationally ranked Trine women’s basketball team came into Monday night’s Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association matchup against Albion College riding a nine-game winning streak.
The streak hit double figures by the end of the night, with the Thunder improving to 18-2 overall and 11-1 in the MIAA after their 57-48 victory over the Britons.
“We just stuck together as championship teams do,” junior Alyssa Argyle, who finished with a shared game-high 11 points, said.
Both teams were a little slow out of the starting blocks, with Trine maintaining just an 8-0 lead over six and a half minutes into the game after a jump shot by freshman Sydney Wagner. The Britons finally got onto the scoreboard after Daniah Beavers scored with a layup with 3:15 to go in the quarter.
Taking a 12-6 lead into the second, the Thunder started finding their stride a little earlier, with senior Kelsy Taylor and junior Alyssa Argyle scoring layups less than a minute into the quarter to go up by 10.
Though the offense could only muster as many points in the second quarter as they did in the first, the defense remained stout, holding the Britons to a 17.9 percent field goal percentage and a zero percent three-point percentage on eight attempts in the first half.
“This week we’ve really been working on our defense,” Argyle said. “So if we know that our offense isn’t flowing, then we just need to get stops and it will flow to the other side.”
The Thunder lead would grow to as many as 14 in the third multiple times, but it would not grow any larger as the Britons (16-6, 9-4 MIAA) continued to stick around. Albion would be down 39-28 after a 3-pointer by Angelina Mendieta with 18 seconds remaining closed the quarter.
The lead increased to 51-33 with 5:10 remaining in the game, before an ensuing 11-0 run by the Britons cut the deficit to just seven.
Senior Rachel Stewart would right the ship for Trine, scoring a layup to put them back up nine. After an Albion basket followed by a layup from junior Makayla Ardis, senior guard Kayla Wildman hit two free throws to put the Thunder up by double digits for good.
Wildman also led Trine with a game-high 11 points, followed by Taylor with eight points and five rebounds.
Beavers led the Britons with 10 points along with eight rebounds, while teammate Lolo Reed finished with nine points and a game-high 12 rebounds.
The Thunder are on the road tomorrow night for another MIAA game at Kalamazoo, with tip-off scheduled for 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.