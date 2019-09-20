EMMA — The Westview girls looked like they were going to seal their second straight trip to the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament championship game early on Thursday against Angola.
The Warriors (5-5) scored their only goals of the match within the first 15 minutes, but the Hornets (2-5-2) scored in the final three minutes to make up the 2-1 final score.
Westview played in the conference championship game last year, but lost to Lakeland 1-0. And who will the Warriors face once again in Saturday’s title game? The Lakeland Lakers.
The Lakers beat the Warriors 2-1 at home earlier this season. Despite the loss, the Warriors feel like it’s theirs to lose, according to head coach Ryan Yoder.
Westview last won the NECC Tournament in 2016.
The home team put the pressure on early and took five shots in the first five minutes. Alexys Antal was able to sneak one of her first shots into the goal to give her team an early 1-0 lead. The sophomore dribbled to the end line and hit a hard shot at the Angola keeper. The ball bounced off the goalie’s gloves and slid inside the left post.
Westview was able to extend its lead eight minutes later after Julie Miller hit a cross pass into the box, where Paige Schwartz took an initial shot that was saved, but Isabelle Helmuth was able to hit the rebound shot just across the line for the score.
Angola turned up the pressure in the second half which created more scoring opportunities than in the first half.
After a foul was called roughly 10 yards outside the top of the box with three minutes to go, Maddie Dailey took the free kick and lofted it over the head of the Westview keeper to cut the lead to one.
Angola wasn’t able to find the equalizer in the last few minutes.
The Warriors outshot the Hornets 28-5 (15-4 shots on goal).
The two teams meet for a rematch next Tuesday at Angola.
