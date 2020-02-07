ANGOLA — With nine women’s basketball teams in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association, every team will get a break off from the Wednesday-Saturday routine of conference games during the second half of the season unless they added a non-conference opponent to stay in routine.
Today is Trine’s turn for a break and coach Andy Rang is OK with it heading into the final stretch of the regular season.
“To have a break at this time in the schedule will help us mentally and physically,” he said after his team’s 71-33 victory over Alma Wednesday night at the MTI Center. “At times, it’s a grind between practices and games.”
The Thunder practiced Thursday and Friday. Rang gave the players today and Sunday off. The team will return to practice on Monday to continue preparations for its next game at Albion Wednesday night.
The Britons are the third-place team in the MIAA at 9-3 and have the same overall record as Trine at 17-4. Albion is at Kalamazoo today.
Hope leads the conference at 11-0. It still hasn’t lost yet at 20-0 and is ranked second in the D3hoops.com poll.
Other than a highly-contested 58-51 home loss to the Flying Dutch on Jan. 4, Trine has dominated the MIAA. But it is not a time for the Thunder to take anything for granted or let their guard down. There is only two weeks left in the regular season, or four games remaining.
“What’s in front of them is chance to win the conference and get a piece of that championship. That’s motivation,” Rang said. “We’re also getting closer to the end of the season. We want to be playing our best basketball at the end of the season.”
The final stretch begins with Britons on their home court at Kresge Gym Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
“That’s a tough environment. It’ll be a good challenge for us,” Rang said. “They’ve got a very good core. They’ve been building for this, and have a had a great season.”
Albion is led by junior post player Rain Hinton, a former Woodlan High School standout. She is averaging 16.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game and is shooting 54% from the field (137-252).
“They have two seniors who have played for four years in (Evelyn) Wischmeyer and (Emily) Bernas,” Rang added. “They have some freshmen who are really talented.”
Bernas and Wischmeyer are both averaging 11.1 points per game. Bernas is also compiling 4.5 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game, and is shooting 38% from three-point range (27-71). Wischmeyer has 3.9 boards, three assists and two steals per game, and is shooting 40% from beyond the arc (38-94).
The best of the Albion freshmen has been guard Elena Welker, who has started in all 21 games thus far and averages 10.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, four assists and 2.3 steals per game. Guards Rebecca Ross (6 ppg, 2.6 rpg) and Nicole Sweetland have been regulars off the bench for coach Doreen Carden.
Trine defeated the Britons in Angola 63-45 on Jan. 18. The Thunder have won nine straight games after the loss to Hope and that first meeting with Albion was the only game in that winning streak where an opponent scored more than 40 points.
