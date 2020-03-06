WHITEWATER, Wis. – Trine University’s women’s basketball team shut down Benedictine in a 65-37 victory in a first-round game of the NCAA Division III Tournament Friday evening at Wisconsin-Whitewater’s Kachel Gymnasium.
The Thunder (22-6) will play in a second-round game today at 8 p.m. at Whitewater against Redlands, California. Redlands (22-6) upset eighth-ranked Whitewater 70-62 in the second game of Friday’s doubleheader on the Warhawks’ home court.
On Friday evening, the Trine defense set the tone and made it difficult on the Eagles (24-4) from the start. The Thunder led 16-3 after one quarter and 31-7 at the half.
For the game, Trine held Benedictine to 22% from the field (11-50) and forced 20 Eagle turnovers.
Four Thunder players scored in double figures, led by Katy Steers and Kayla Wildman with 14 points each. Steers also had eight rebounds and three assists. Wildman also had three assists and three steals.
Kelsy Taylor and Tara Bieniewicz each had 11 points for Trine, and San Underhill added eight points and four rebounds off the bench. Taylor also had 10 rebounds and a blocked shot. Bieniewicz also had three steals and a blocked shot.
Allison Michalski had 15 points and 12 rebounds for Benedictine, who was outrebounded 45-36.
