ANGOLA — It was a mixed bag of results for the Trine University men’s hockey team this past weekend in its two-game series against Milwaukee School of Engineering over the weekend.
The Thunder lost Friday night’s game 2-1 in overtime, but rebounded in Saturday’s series finale at the Thunder Ice Arena, besting the Raiders 5-2.
With the split, the Thunder are 12-6-1 overall, 7-5 Northern Collegiate Hockey Association. MSOE fell to 11-6-0, 6-4.
Trine head coach Alex Todd said Saturday afternoon’s win was a nice way to rebound from Friday night’s frustration.
“We just couldn’t score,” Todd said. “I was happy with the way we played.”
The Thunder had their best penalty-killing weekend of the season, Todd added. MSOE was 0-for-4 with a man advantage on Saturday after going 0-for-3 Friday.
The Thunder’s penalty-killing unit includes sophomore Tyler Fox and junior Beau Binnie.
“Those guys were lights out,” Todd said. “MSOE came in with a very hot power play, so to shut them down was pretty good.”
Todd likes the way his team is coming together as the regular season winds down. “I think earlier in the year, we weren’t really dialing in mentally for games the way we should,” Todd said. “We’re hungrier for goals, and that’s helping us be successful because we’re willing to pay a price.”
Saturday afternoon, the Thunder struck first, getting on the scoreboard at the 9:04 mark of the opening period. Frank Trazzera added a goal at 1:35 of the second period for a 2-0 Trine lead.
MSOE halved the Thunder advantage with a goal from Kyle Herbster at the 12:31 mark of the period, but Trine had a response a minute and a half later when Brendan Pappas found the back of the net for a power play goal. Bobby Price’s goal at the 17:45 mark of the second sent Trine into the third period with a 4-1 advantage.
MSOE got a short-handed goal early in the third period to cut the Thunder advantage to 4-2, but the Thunder defense shut down the Raider attack the rest of the way. Trine added some icing to the cake with an empty-net goal by Brinnie with 26 seconds left in the contest.
Kyle Kozma had 22 saves for the Thunder on the afternoon and Thad Marcola collected three assists.
Friday night, the Thunder fell behind early 1-0 when the Raiders got a first-period goal from Jackson Hughes at the 17:45 mark of the first period.
Trine got three power play opportunities in the second period, but couldn’t convert any of them.
The Thunder finally got the equalizer in at the 5:31 mark of the third period on a Brett Tierney goal. They outshot MSOE 8-3 in the period but the contest went to overtime, where the Raiders got the winning goal at the 1:57 mark of the extra period.
Trine outshot MSOE 30-19 on the night.
The Thunder are idle until Jan. 27 when they host St. Norbert College at 7 p.m. in the opener of a two-game weekend series.
The series will conclude Jan. 28 with a 4 p.m. puck drop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.