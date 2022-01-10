ANGOLA — Trine University’s men’s hockey team had an early 2-0 lead on Finlandia Monday night, but it did not come that easy against the last place team in the Northern Collegiate Hockey Association.
The NCAA Division III 16th-ranked Thunder scored three times in the third after being tied at three through two periods and defeated the Lions 6-4 at Thunder Ice Arena.
“It was a strange game and we were never fully into the game mentally,” Trine coach Alex Todd said. “But the win is a huge testament to our guys. We kept working hard.
“We were out of our routine. This was the first day of school. We were super excited at the start and worked hard, but we were not very smart,” he added. “Finlandia was unified and structured. We were not afraid to tee it up and it was frustrating to not see us adjust.”
The Thunder (12-4, 6-3 NCHA) led 2-0 with only 3 minutes, 17 seconds off the clock on goals from Brendan Prappas and Brett Piper. But the Lions battled back to draw even later in the period.
A 2-on-1 developed for Finlandia (1-12, 0-7) and the visitors capitalized. Tyler Perkins one-timed a Cooper Hoheisel pass past Trine goalie Shane Brancato with 5 minutes, 16 seconds left in the opening period to tie the score at 2.
Chace McCardle scored for Trine late in the first period on a tip-in to give the home team a 3-2 lead, but Finlandia tied it again on a power play goal by Phil Schader late in the second period.
The Thunder outshot the Lions 59-17 and backed that lopsided margin up in the third period with three goals.
Thad Marcola scored 15 seconds into the period to break the 3-3 tie. Bobby Price buried a shot from the right circle on a second-chance opportunity on the power play at 6:05 to make it a 5-3 game.
The Lions got within a goal again midway through the period. Garrett Hallford scored with 1:48 to play to give Trine the two-goal lead again and preserve the victory.
The Thunder and Finlandia will complete their series today in Angola at 7:15 p.m.
