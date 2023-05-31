ANGOLA — Elite high school athletes sometimes earn the opportunity to take their talents to the next level.
That’s the case for Angola High School track and field standout Ashley Villa Romero, who recently committed to stay close to home and run at Trine University, an NCAA Division III program that competes in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association.
The Thunder track and field program regularly sends student-athletes to both regional and national meets.
Villa Romero was a Northeast Corner Conference and sectional champion in the 100-meter hurdles this season. She finished seventh in the 100 hurdles at last week’s Carroll Regional and also competes in the 300-meter hurdles.
The Hornet student-athlete made her college choice official at a special ceremony at AHS May 12.
Villa Romero said for a long time she wasn’t sure her dream of going to college and running track would come to fruition.
“Then they started reaching out to me and it changed my plans for the better,” Villa Romero said. “I’m really excited.”
The chance to stay home and be close to her family were factors that worked in Trine’s favor, Villa Romero added. “I’m familiar with a few people there, and I know I won’t be alone.”
Villa Romero will keep doing the hurdle events at the college level, but with a twist. The 300-meter event she ran at the high school level is a 400-meter affair in college. She’s also looking forward to the year-round experience of working on her craft as she will also have an indoor season in the winter.
The Hornet senior said she knows competing at the college level will be a challenge, but it’s one she’s more than ready to embrace.
“I’m ready to push myself to new levels, start doing collegiate-level workouts and competing against collegiate-level teams,” Villa Romero said. “I want to see where I can get both as a person and as an athlete.”
Villa Romero was the first member of her family to graduate from high school in the U.S. and she will be the first member of her family to go to college.
She’s very grateful for the support she’s gotten from her family over the years and said it meant the world to her to have them by her side as she officially committed to attend Trine.
“They’ve worked really hard for everything I have,” Villa Romero said. “At times I didn’t even need to have a job. I’m really grateful for them…sometimes their jobs conflicted with the events I do, but it really meant a lot to have them here today.”
Villa Romero plans to study business administration at Trine with an eye toward hopefully opening her own beauty salon down the road.
