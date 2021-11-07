ANGOLA — On “Reese McGinsie Day” and in front of a whiteout crowd, Trine University’s men’s basketball started the season with a 61-52 victory over Mount St. Joseph Saturday afternoon.
The Thunder trailed 19-11 after a 6-0 run from the Lions and by as many as 10 (24-14) with 5:45 remaining in the first half.
East Noble grad Hayden Jones and Nick Bowman brought the Thunder back within striking distance with back-to-back threes and a layup to cut the deficit to two.
Trine trailed 33-32 going into the break after a three from Brent Cox and a Bowman free throw closed the half.
“These guys are fighters,” head coach Brooks Miller said of Mount St. Joseph. “They run a great system. The way the game went last year, we knew it was an anomaly. We knew that they were going to use that as fuel coming in here.”
Trine struggled mightily from the three-point and free throw lines, starting the game 0-7 from behind the arc and shooting a frigid 57% (15-26) from the charity stripe.
“It’s really embarrassing for a team with this much experience to shoot that poorly from [the free throw line],” Miller said. “But we’ll focus on that and we’re get better at it.”
Coming out of the locker room, the Thunder would build on their short-lived momentum thanks to a jump shot by Aiden Warzecha and a three-pointer from Brent Cox to put Trine ahead 37-33. The Lions would answer right back, however, going on a 5-0 run to retake the lead.
After trading baskets for about seven minutes, Trine began a 7-0 run that featured a breakaway Bowman dunk at the 11:29 mark to lead 49-43.
Despite best efforts from the Lions and cutting the deficit to one with three minutes remaining in the game, the Thunder never trailed again.
It wasn’t easy, but the Thunder scored the last eight points to pull away from the Lions in a game where the momentum swung back and forth like a pendulum.
First, it was Mitch Geller down in the post, passing the ball to Warzecha for an open three at the top of the key to lead 56-52. Then, it was back-to-back layups from Bowman with Warzecha sharing the ball this time. Bowman tacked on three free throws to Trine’s score to seal the victory.
One key statistic for the Thunder was in the blocking category. Trine finished with five blocks to Mount St. Joseph’s zero, with many of them resulting in momentum shifts leading to fast break points for the Thunder.
Emmanuel Mengnanglo had two blocks, while Jones, Geller, and Bryce Williams each had one.
One area the Thunder struggled in was turning the ball over. Trine had 22 turnovers, 12 of those in the second half, that led to 15 points for the Lions. Miller said the bottom line for the team was that they need to take care of the ball.
It was the Thunder’s first home game in front of a crowd since before COVID-19, with Coach Miller crediting the fans as the reason for Trine’s victory.
“We really fed off their energy late,” Miller said. “I don’t think we went in without fans. You know that momentum. The place erupted on [Jones’] block, and we needed that. We’re always thankful of everybody that comes out to be a part of what we’re doing.”
Bowman led all scorers with 24 points, adding eight rebounds, three steals and three assists. Cox was second among all scorers with 15 points, six rebounds and two steals. Warzecha and Jones rounded out the top scorers for Trine with seven and six respectively.
“[Our team] talked before the game about what does ‘Play like Number 11’ mean and I felt we played like that today,” Miller said. “We competed extremely hard at all the little details and that is what Reese [McGinsie] was about. He has been a model for all of our student athletes and we’re just really proud to still have him as a part of our program.”
The Thunder will look to keep their season-starting momentum going on Tuesday at Manchester University, with a tip-off time of 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.