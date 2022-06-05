SOUTH BEND — The Fremont High School baseball team’s 2022 tournament run landed the Eagles one win away from a regional championship Saturday afternoon, as an opportunistic Eagle nine capitalized on early mistakes to get out to a 4-0 early lead over Morgan Township en route to a 9-3 win in an IHSAA Class 1A regional semifinal.
Eagle senior hurler Gabel Pentecost spun a gem to get his team to Saturday night’s regional championship, going the distance and giving up just three runs, all earned, on five hits with nine strikeouts and no walks.
Fremont (24-8) jumped on Morgan Township for three runs in the top of the first, setting the tone for the afternoon. A combination of Cherokee errors and wild pitches helped the Eagles get on the board.
On the afternoon, Fremont benefited from four errors and four wild pitches — most of them in the critical first two innings.
Fremont coach Justin Bock said, “I feel kind of bad for Morgan Township … they’re a pretty good team, and they gave us a couple (of runs) early.”
With their ace on the mound, the Eagles felt good about getting out to an early lead, Bock said.
“We have the confidence that Gabel’s going to get us strikeouts and put the defense in position to make plays,” Bock said.
Morgan Township (17-8) got on the board with a pair of runs in the bottom of the second.
Fremont added on later with a pair in the top of the fourth on a two-run single by freshman Colten Guthrie and another deuce in the top of the fifth on a two-RBI Nicholas Miller single. The RBIs were Miller’s 52nd and 53rd of the season.
Morgan Township strung together back-to-back doubles for its third run in the fifth, but Pentecost snuffed any hopes of a Cherokee rally and cruised down the stretch to earn the complete game victory.
Guthrie was 2-for-4 with the two RBIs.
Brody Foulk was 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored.
The Eagles were slated to start Foulk in the regional championship game.
An updated version of this story with Saturday night’s regional final results was available on kpcnews.com early Sunday.
