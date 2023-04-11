OLIVET, Mich. — NCAA Division III fifth-ranked Trine defeated Olivet 13-0 and 8-0 in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association softball doubleheader Tuesday. Both games ended in five innings due to the run rule.
In game two, Thunder junior right-hander Lauren Clausen (3-0) threw the second perfect game in program history. She retired all 15 Comets she faced with two strikeouts, and threw 46 of her 64 pitches for strikes.
This is Thunder softball’s 14th no-hitter ever and its first perfect game since Bree Fuller did it at Saint Mary’s on April 23, 2014.
Cassie Woods was 3-for-4 with a run scored for Trine (21-3, 4-0 MIAA). Angelena Perry reached base with two walks and a single and scored a run. Debbie Hill doubled, walked and drove in two runs. Ashleigh Tranter singled, doubled and drove in a run.
In game one, Alexis Michon (6-1) threw a five-hit shutout with four strikeouts and no walks for the Thunder.
Woods was 2-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base, two RBIs and four runs scored for Trine. Ellie Trine was 3-for-4 with three runs. Scarlett Elliott homered, singled and drove in two runs. Hill doubled and had two RBIs.
Olivet is 0-10, 0-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.