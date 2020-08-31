FREMOINT — Handcyclists and cyclists from around the United States were in Steuben County this past weekend for two races and a fun ride.
The races were organized by Tom Davis, a member of Team USA who is hoping to compete during the 2021 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.
On Friday night, 23 riders, including 15 handcyclists, competed during an 11.5-mile time trial event, which started on C.R. 300N, north of Angola Motorsport Speedway. Davis, of Fremont, won the time trial event with a time of 24:54.
The youth event was won by Gabriel Ackerman (37:26) and the able-bodied cyclists race was won by Gary Painter (24:53).
Davis said the races went exceptionally well.
On Saturday, over 30 riders took part in a fun ride around Steuben County.
“The riders were very happy with the event and were amazed at the support from the community,” he said. “Many people who lived along Friday’s course came out and cheered us on from their yards and we had a great turnout at the speedway and York Church.”
On Sunday, the riders competed in a team pursuit race starting in Pleasant Lake on C.R. 500S. There were two teams of cyclists and seven teams of handcyclists. The top two handcycle teams finished within three seconds of each other and the top four were within a minute.
Sunday’s winning team consisted of Brad Baumann, Steve Chapman and Matt Tingley and finished in a time of 1:09.35.
Friday Time Trials — 11.5 mile
Youth — Gabriel Ackerman (37:26), Abe Howe (41:07), Isaiah Davis (44:05)
Able Bodied Cyclists — Gary Painter (24:53), Scott Derby (28:56), George Haig (31:17), Ian Harley (34:33), Arek Howe (36:20)
Hand cycle — Tom Davis (24:54), Travis Gaertner (25:45), Ryan Pinney (27:34), Owen Daniels (27:57), Matt Tingley (29:02), Butch Martin (29:38), Steve Chapman (29:47), Omar Duran (30:46), Dan Stietz (32:22), Dustin Baker (33:54), Brad Baumann (38:18), Todd Siewert (40:29), John Haupt (42:15), Ken Higgins (43:37)
Sunday Team Pursuit Race
1.) Baumann, Chapman, Tingley, 2.) Davis and Gaertner, 3.) Martin and Sales 4.) Bestine and Stietz, 5.) Daniels and Pinney, 6.) Higgins, Haupt and Siewert.
Cyclists:
1.) Martin and Painter, 2.) Drews and Derby
Individual
1.) Diane Sexton
