BRUSHY PRAIRIE – Lakeland made runs late in the second and third quarter in defeating Prairie Heights 45-29 in a Northeast Corner Conference girls basketball game Monday evening.
The Panthers hung in there on their senior night without leading player Kennedy Kugler for her second straight game due to being in concussion protocol after getting hit in the face during PH’s 38-36 home win over Bethany Christian on Thursday.
Heights seniors Haylee Henderson, Jaycee Malone, Renae Meek and Kennedy Myers all started and played anywhere from 3 and a half to over six minutes to start the game. The Panthers trailed 9-5 late in the first quarter when their main starting lineup fully entered the contest.
Lakeland (6-2, 2-0 NECC) scored all of its points in the second quarter in an 8-0 spurt late in the stanza to take a 17-8 lead. Alivia Rasler stole an overthrown PH inbounds pass and converted a three-point play off the takeaway. Bailey Hartsough banked in a three-pointer from the top of the key with 66 seconds left before halftime, and Faith Riehl capped the run with a bucket in the final minute of the first half.
The Lakers led 17-11 at the half, but the Panthers drew within one at 18-17 after Karlie Hartman drove the baseline around Lakeland’s Kendall Moore and scored with 5 minutes, 22 seconds left in the third quarter.
The Lakers finished the quarter with a 13-1 run. Madison Keil started the run with a three-pointer with 3:58 left.
Lakeland led by as much as 20 three minutes into the fourth quarter.
“Prairie Heights came out ready to play more than we did,” Lakers coach Dale Gearheart said. “They played really good defense and outworked us in the first half.
“Basketball is a game of runs and we had a really good third quarter.”
Hartsough had 21 points, seven rebounds and two blocked shots for Lakeland. She made two free throws for career points 1,299 and 1,300 with 1:30 left in the third quarter. She now has 1,311 career points.
Riehl had eight points and two steals for the Lakers. Keil had six points and four rebounds. Peyton Hartsough had seven rebounds and two steals.
Alayna Boots had 11 points for Prairie Heights (3-5, 1-3). Trevyn Terry had five points and three blocked shots. Henderson, Meek and Malone had two points apiece on senior night.
“Our seniors came out ready to play and set the tone,” Panthers coach Bill Morr said. “It’s a great group of kids. They are all role players and do it very well.
West Noble 73, Hamilton 11
In Ligonier, all 12 players who played for the Chargers (5-1, 2-0) scored. Lilly Mast had 16 points, Mackensy Mabie had 13, and Emily Thompson scored 11.
This was the Marines’ first game of the season.
