ANGOLA — Angola’s girls basketball team added to its senior day festivities with a 65-29 victory over Fremont in a Northeast Corner Conference game on Saturday afternoon at Angola High School.
The Hornets (10-3, 6-2 NECC) won their fifth straight game in a span of eight days, with the last four games being against conference rivals. They frazzled the Eagles by forcing 30 turnovers, and half of Angola’s 30 rebounds were offensive.
“Any time you play five games in eight days, it’s going to be tough,” Angola coach Nick Burlingame said. “We found ways to get things done when we did not play our best basketball (Friday against Prairie Heights). What we wanted to do today was play loose and have fun and we did that. I’m extremely proud of how they performed and it was a great way to honor our seniors.”
Seniors Hanna Knoll, Megan Nisun, Makailah Thompson and Rachel Cockroft were recognized before the game and went out to a standing ovation late in the contest.
Knoll had 27 points and two steals. Nisun had nine points, six steals, three rebounds and two blocked shots. Cockroft had four points, making 4-of-6 free throws, and grabbed three rebounds. Thompson had five rebounds and an assist.
“They are great leaders who set the foundation for this program,” Burlingame said. “With the coronavirus and reschedulings and a number of other different things, they were really important leaders and they held each other accountable.
“Hanna is deserving off all the accolades she has received. Megan, Mak and Rachel have not always had huge roles for us, but they do the little things we need to do to be successful. They are so encouraging, so positive and so unselfish. That’s huge for us.”
Angola led 17-5 after one quarter and 32-12 at the half. Nine girls scored for the Hornets.
Lauren Leach had eight points, nine rebounds, three steals, three assists and a blocked shot for Angola. Freshman Riley Pepple had five of the team’s 21 steals.
Jada Rhonehouse had 14 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals for the Eagles (3-13, 1-7). Eva Foulk had 13 points and five rebounds.
The Hornets and Fremont will host first-round NECC Tournament games Tuesday at 6 p.m. Angola will play Eastside and Fremont will take on conference leader Garrett.
