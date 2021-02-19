FREMONT — Central Noble jumped out to a 28-12 lead after one quarter Friday night and overcame a feisty effort from Fremont to win 70-62 in a Northeast Corner Conference contest.
The Eagles (7-11, 4-6 NECC) fought back from double-digit deficits twice, but the Class 2A fourth-ranked Cougars (18-1, 7-1) had enough of a cushion to head home with the victory.
“We knew Fremont was going to be hungry. They’re wanting to have a say in the conference race, and I hope they do Tuesday night (when Fremont travels to NECC leader Westview),” CN coach John Bodey said. “But when we have a 14-point lead in the last four minutes, we want to keep it there and get layups and free throws.
“We did not have a high basketball IQ late. We forced some things and took some ill-advised shots,” he added. “We’re not playing with the same urgency prior to the quarantine. But we’ll get it.”
The Cougars hit six three-point shots in the first quarter.
Fremont fought back and the game got testy in the third quarter. A key sequence pushed the lead back into some comfort for CN after Connor Essegian was fouled by Kameron Colcasure as the Cougar was going for a dunk with 1 minute, 17 second in the third quarter. The foul was called intentional, and Essegian made one of two free throws. Essegian then made a triple on the ensuing possession to make it a 55-41 game with 1:02 left in the stanza.
Fremont got as close as six late in the fourth quarter.
Essegian led all scorers with 31 points and was the only Central Noble player in double figures. However, Logan Gard inside against Eagle Logan Brace was key and Ryan Schroeder had 12 rebounds to go with his eight points.
Gard had four blocked shots to go with eight points and five rebounds. Brace was held to 12 points, but gritted his way to 13 rebounds, including eight offensive.
Gabel Pentecost led four Fremont scorers in double figures with 21 points and nine rebounds. Kameron Colclasure had 12 points and Ethan Bock added 11.
“What I’m most proud of is how we kept our composure,” Eagles coach Josh Stuckey said. “We’re worrying about what is about to happen than what just happened. Regardless of how the other team is shooting, it’s not affecting how hard we play.”
