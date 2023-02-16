ANGOLA — Jaelyn Fee won’t be far from home come this winter.
The Angola senior shooting guard signed with the University of Saint Francis in Fort Wayne to continue her basketball career on Feb. 8.
“I’m super excited to play for St. Francis,” she said. “I was really impressed with how everything went when I stepped on campus the first time and coach (Jeremy) Henney was extremely supportive during my recruiting process and I’m excited to play for him.”
Saint Francis belongs in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics and is a private Catholic university with an enrollment of just over 1,900 students. The Cougars compete in the Crossroads League with eight other Indiana schools and one each from Michigan and Ohio. The women’s basketball team just finished its regular season 15-14 overall, including 10-8 in the Crossroads League.
Fee had been in contact with a few other schools during her recruiting search, naming Purdue Northwest and Trine, but said she chose Saint Francis knowing it would be best for her.
“First thing was their education,” Fee said. “I’m going to study nursing and that’s one of the best schools for it. I really enjoy helping others and kids especially. And then just the coaching staff and the girls were super supportive and nice, and I could just see myself fitting in really well there.”
Her father, Jeff Fee, was an assistant coach during her time with the Hornets and has been coaching her since first grade two to three days a week. While Jaelyn said him and her mom have “played a huge role” in her process and is “super thankful” for her parents and all her coaches and trainers, Jeff said he “didn’t want to put too much into it.”
“I really had not put any feelers out there for her,” he said. “This has all come from her skill and what she was doing. It had nothing to do with me trying to call coaches and say ‘Hey, I got a player for you.’ It just happened and it just makes me proud.”
Fee’s stats were not complete on MaxPreps for her senior season, but of the 13 games recorded from her senior year, she averaged 4.9 points, 1.5 rebounds, 0.5 assists and 0.5 steals per game.
Jaelyn said she was recruited specifically for her position at shooting guard and will look to get to the basket and shoot whenever she can. But she acknowledges that coming in as a freshman, she just wants to help the team win.
“Whether that’s coming off the bench and just giving them a good spark and energy,” she said, “I just want to help them in whatever way I can.”
