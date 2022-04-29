FREMONT — Baseball can be weird.
Fremont showed just how weird it can get after scoring all five of its runs with the ball being thrown behind home plate or third base in Friday’s NECC Tournament semifinal game.
The Eagles defeated Fairfield 5-4 on a walk-off error by the Falcons to advance to the title game today against Eastside at Garrett with first pitch set for 11 a.m.
The game was tied 4-4 headed into the bottom of the seventh. Gabel Pentecost got the inning going with a single to left. On the next pitch, Remy Crabill hit a ball deep into the hole on the left side. Fairfield’s shortstop Cohen Yoder tried to start a double play, but his throw rolled into right field.
Dylan Weaver picked up the ball and tried to throw out Pentecost advancing to third. The ball got past the third baseman, and Pentecost sprinted home for the game-winning run.
“If you hang around long enough, good things happen,” Fremont coach Justin Bock said. “That’s our fourth seventh-inning comeback win. I have a lot of respect for that team. That’s a young team that is really good and will continue to be good. We’ll take it.”
The two errors by the Falcons added to their total of five during the game. The Eagles committed three errors themselves.
“(Fairfield coach) Darin Kauffman is one of the coaches that I respect the most of the guys I’ve coached against, and it almost feels bad to win that game,” Bock said. “I feel for him. I’ve been in that situation before.”
The previous four Fremont runs were scored on wild pitches.
Fairfield scored the first two runs of the game in the first 2 1/2 innings. Corbin Beeman and Nick Miller reached on errors and Ethan Bock singled to load the bases in the bottom of the third.
A wild pitch from Falcon starter Owen Miller bounced around the backstop and catcher Michael Slabaugh struggled to locate it, which allowed Beeman to score from third and Bock to score all the way from second.
The Falcons shook it off and answered right back the next half inning. Landon Miller scored off an error by Fremont’s Jacob Wagner, then a double from Weaver brought home Casey Murray to put Fairfield back in front, 4-2.
Fremont loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning but couldn’t push any runs across. In the sixth, they loaded them up again. Fairfield made a pitching change to Luke Mast, and his first throw got by the catcher and allowed Pentecost to score.
The next pitch was hit by Colten Guthrie to shallow right field and was caught by Weaver. Crabill tagged up from third and took a few hard steps to entice a throw home from Weaver, but his throw went over the catcher and Crabill scored easily.
Fairfield threatened in the top of the seventh with two runners in scoring position, but Pentecost got Keagan Miller to fly out to get out of the jam.
“Early on they were all over Gabel. I told him at one point even if we lose this game, ‘They are forcing you to learn how to pitch better. You’re not going to throw by everybody,’” Justin Bock said. “As the game went on, he was using multiple pitches, locations and all of a sudden it became a lot less hittable.”
Pentecost allowed four runs (three earned) on nine hits in seven innings of work. He finished with seven strikeouts and two walks. He was 2-for-4 at the plate with two runs scored.
Guthrie also had a pair of hits.
Fremont has already faced Eastside this season and won 5-3 after scoring four runs in the top of the seventh. In the first matchup, Owen Willard, a Purdue Fort Wayne commit, started on the mound for the Blazers and is likely to get the start again today in the championship game.
“Can we make them earn anything they get from us? Then, can we keep it close in the game to scratch somethings together and again make something weird happen like the last time we played them?” Justin Bock said.
