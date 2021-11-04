ANGOLA — Looking to build off last year’s 17-1 record-breaking season, 11th-year head coach Brooks Miller and the Trine University men’s basketball team bring back all their starters from a year ago, returning all but 53 points.
The Thunder, who tip off their season at 2 p.m. Saturday against Mount St. Joseph, were voted seventh in the D3hoops.com preseason poll and is the only Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association program voted into the top 25.
In order to repeat the same success, Miller said his team needs to focus on the little things that made them good last year, such as sharing the ball, cutting to the basket and communicating well.
“One thing that this team has that I think is really unique is chemistry with each other,” Miller said. “These guys have a lot of respect and love for one another and want to see each other succeed as individuals.”
The Thunder finished sixth overall last season but ranked as high as second nationally before falling to the mythical national champions Randolph-Macon as the NCAA Division III Tournament was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.
Regardless of where they will finish this season, Miller and his team are not concerned about the polls.
“Last year, the rankings mattered because we were playing for that number one ranking. That was the only thing that made a difference,” Miller said. “This year, rankings mean nothing until we get to the end of February and start figuring out who’s going to have a chance to be in the NCAA Tournament. It’s all going to be won on the court, which it should be.”
In terms of personnel, the Thunder bring back 6-foot-6 junior forward Brent Cox, a former East Noble player who led the Thunder in rebounding (4.9 per game) and was second in scoring (13.6 points per game).
“I think Brent has put on 10 to 20 pounds of strength and has gained the confidence that comes with that,” Miller said.
After being named First Team All-American last season and Preseason Second Team All-American this season by D3hoops.com, guard Nick Bowman returns for his senior year after leading the conference in scoring (21.8 points per game), field goals (146-of-273) and steals (63) a year ago. He scored double figures in all but one game and was a three-time MIAA Athlete of the Week.
Senior guard Bryce Williams also brings back valuable minutes and experience for the Thunder, who was third on the team in scoring (10.6 points per game), assists (2.9 per game) and steals (1.3 per game).
“We calculated that over four years, Nick Bowman and Bryce Williams will have shot over 500,000 shots in the MTI Center trying to improve and get better,” Miller said. “It’s exciting for us to see all that work hopefully matriculate into some more success based on having the right focus and mentality and just being ready to go each and every day to try to improve.”
Seniors Aiden Warzecha and Mitchell Geller, as well as junior guard Connor Jones, round out the starters of last season, averaging a combined 19.5 points, 9.4 rebounds, 7 assists and 4.5 steals per game, making them key components of the Thunder’s balanced offense and defense.
In addition to nearly everyone returning for the Thunder, Trine welcomes five fresh faces to the varsity roster looking to contribute immediately, including former East Noble standout Hayden Jones.
“Hayden really brings a lot of guts to the table,” Miller said. “He’s a winner in high school. He went all the way to the state championship in football. He played with Brent and they won 40 plus games in the two years they played together. He does an exceptional job taking care of the basketball and making sure we get shots on every possession.”
One new player Coach Miller expects to do great things for the Thunder is 6-foot-6 junior guard Rilye Cox.
“Rilye is coming in from our JV program and he can really shoot the basketball,” Miller said. “I think he’s going to be a significant contributor for us off the bench.”
Senior Reese McGinsie, who has played for the Thunder each of the last three seasons, returns to the team as a student assistant coach, as he is unable to play this season after battling with heart issues over the summer.
The Thunder will be honoring McGinsie Saturday by having “Reese McGinsie Day,” where the first 150 people in attendance will receive a Reese McGinsie “Play Like Number 11 Today” t-shirt.
“It should be a great event,” Miller said. “(McGinsie) has been an unbelievable teammate and our guys are pretty excited about it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.