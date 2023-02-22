ANGOLA — Angola senior Gracynn Hinkley has worked hard all throughout her high school years as a member of both the Hornet track and field and cross country teams.
Those efforts attracted the attention of coaches at Marian University, and last week, Hinkley signed a national letter of intent to attend the Indianapolis school while competing in track and cross country.
Hinkley said was glad to have the recruitment process finished and have some clarity for her future after graduation this spring.
“I’m super excited and super pumped,” Hinkley said. “But a little nervous… I’ve been running since the third grade, so I’m ready.”
Hinkley wasn’t sure she wanted to run in college, but she did more than 15 college visits and the experience convinced her to go ahead and run.
Hinkley said she knew a couple of the runners currently on the Knights squad — athletes from Bishop Dwenger — so that familiarity ended up giving Marian a bit of an edge.
A smaller school also appealed to Hinkley, she said.
Hinkley said she hopes to make an impact right away. “I want to get to know the team, get better every day, stay healthy,” she said.
Hinkley added that her experience at Angola — both on the academic and athletic sides — will send her to Indianapolis well-prepared to succeed at the college level.
Hinkley plans to study exercise science and kinesiology at Marian.
