ANGOLA — After a disappointing loss to Rose-Hulman in the 2023 home opener last week, the Trine University football team will be back in action and hoping to get back on track this afternoon when it hosts Franklin College in a non-conference contest scheduled for a 1:30 p.m. kickoff. It’s the third of four straight games against Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference opponents.
Trine (1-1) committed 145 yards in penalties and turned the ball over three times in last Saturday’s 30-28 loss to Rose-Hulman. More focus and better discipline have been goals in practice this week, and extra conditioning has been a part of the mix.
Franklin (0-2) is still trying to get on track in 2023. The Grizzlies lost to Olivet, 35-32 in Week 1 and come to Angola off a 45-30 loss to Aurora (Ill.) last Saturday at home.
The Grizzlies are led by junior quarterback Kai Ross, a Tri-West product. Ross has completed 48-of-79 passes for 627 yards with six touchdowns and six interceptions. Junior running back Garrett Cora leads the Grizzlies with 159 yards on 32 carries with three TDs.
Trine head coach Troy Abbs said his team has responded well to challenges issued by the coaching staff.
“We have to be more disciplined,” Abbs said. “The guys are practicing hard, they’re locked in. We have to rebound, play smarter, and take care of the football.”
Senior defensive lineman Jacob Jackson is expected to be out this week, but Abbs said sophomore Elijah Bouyer will be filling in.
Abbs said the Thunder will have their hands full against a Franklin team that has scored plenty of points against some good teams in the first two weeks of the season.
“We’ll be able to gauge ourselves against some top-notch competition,” Abbs added.
Thunder Bolts
The Thunder defeated the Grizzlies 55-21 last year at Red Faught Stadium … Franklin holds a slight 4-3 average in the series between the two NCAA Division III schools. The Grizzlies won the first four meetings from 2004-2007; Trine took the contests in 2008 and 2009. The series then went on hiatus before resuming last season … After coming to Angola to play the Thunder, Franklin will take its bye in Week 4 before returning to Red Faught Stadium on Sept. 30 to face Bluffton (Ohio) College.
