ANGOLA — After a disappointing loss to Rose-Hulman in the 2023 home opener last week, the Trine University football team will be back in action and hoping to get back on track this afternoon when it hosts Franklin College in a non-conference contest scheduled for a 1:30 p.m. kickoff. It’s the third of four straight games against Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference opponents.

Trine (1-1) committed 145 yards in penalties and turned the ball over three times in last Saturday’s 30-28 loss to Rose-Hulman. More focus and better discipline have been goals in practice this week, and extra conditioning has been a part of the mix.

