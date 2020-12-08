ANGOLA — Two young Northeast Corner Conference wrestling teams squared off on Tuesday night when Angola hosted Lakeland.
In the six matches that were actually wrestled, the Hornets won five of them and defeated the Lakers 42-30.
Angola lost four matches by forfeit, but was more seasoned in the matches that took place.
Lone Angola seniors Lane Word (170 pounds) and Coy Brames (220) both had pins late in the first minute to end the dual. Brames nearly got taken down by Lakeland’s Japeth Dominguez, then Brames turned it around and pinned Dominguez in 49 seconds.
Third-year Lakeland coach Kevin Watkins said he has a team of freshmen and sophomores. He has two returning semi-state qualifiers from last season in junior Ben Miller and sophomore Gabe Miller. Race Millus is a first-year wrestler as a junior.
Ben Miller pinned Angola freshman Devon Horner in 17 seconds. Gabe Miller won by forfeit at 120.
Millus got the first takedown against Angola junior Anakin Scott at 152. But Scott turned the tables with a reversal and two back points in the first period and had a little more in pinning Millus in 5 minutes, 43 seconds.
“We’re learning and taking freshman lumps,” Watkins said. “We have to start finishing matches.”
It was another step forward in their process for the Hornets and their first-year coach Russ Tingley.
“They keep buying in,” Tingley said. “Tonight, the intensity level was up as well as the pressure with put on our opponents.”
Sophomore Isaiah McCue at 113 and freshman Onyx Delacruz at 106 each had third-period reversals to fend off threats by their Lakeland opponents and win. McCue defeated sophomore Keegan Schlabach 9-3 and Delacruz won an 11-6 decision over Chris Dominguez.
Angola won forfeits at 132, 160 and 285. Lakeland won by forfeit at 120, 126, 145 and 195. There was a double forfeit at 182.
Angola had three wrestlers out due to injury. Tingley and Watkins said their teams have not had COVID-19 yet, or been impacted by contact tracing. They said they have taken all the precautions to make sure it does not hit their teams.
“It’s been a weird year,” Watkins said. “We’re glad to be wrestling.”
