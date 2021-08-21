ANGOLA — Angola’s boys cross country team has more than defending state champion Izaiah Steury, and is looking to make an impact from a team perspective in 2021.
Fremont and Prairie Heights have solid individuals leading the way in senior Carson McLatcher for the Eagles and Kawliga “Hank” Glasgo for the Panthers. Those teams will also look to develop as this season goes on.
Angola
The Hornets return five runners from a team that finished second in the West Noble Sectional and the Northeast Corner Conference Meet and won the NECC Super Dual. They were ranked 29th in a state preseason poll by inccstats.com.
They only have six varsity-eligible boys, so staying healthy is a must.
“This is my fifth year here and we finally have the culture in the right place,” Hornet coach Brad Peterson said. “All of these kids ran all summer long at the mileage they were supposed to do. Every single one of them has a great attitude for running and for each other... These kids have persevered and it looks to pay off in a big way this year.”
Seniors Steury and Alex Burney return along with sophomores Sam Yarnelle, Gavin Hinkley and Ollie Koch.
“Izaiah Steury looks as good as ever,” Peterson said. “He is very confident in cross country, much more so than in track. Very comfortable out there on the grass. He is looking for big things not just in the state, but on a national level.
“Alex Burney has been the glue to this program for four years and I truly think this will be a special year for him,” the coach continued. “He is a great leader. He has been running 50 miles per week consistently and will have a great chance to get under 17:00 this year.”
Yarnelle is one of the better young runners in northeast Indiana. Peterson said Yarnelle is running times in practice now similar to what Steury did as a freshman. Steury placed 38th at state as a ninth grader.
“Ollie had a great freshman year and should also be pushing the 17-minute barrier alongside Burney,” Peterson said. “Gaving Hinkley had a breakthrough summer of training and is keeping up with Ollie and Burney. He is learning how to race. He is going to be a huge part of our success this year.”
Freshman Cooper Enyeart is the lone varsity newcomer and is a solid young runner. Peterson thinks he will be an 18-minute runner by midseason.
Fremont
McLatcher is a two-time regional qualifier and one of three seniors on the Eagle team.
Senior Dayne Disher and sophomore Jorden Fisher are also back for fourth-year coach Tanner Wall. Ayden McEntarfer is the team’s other senior.
“With the addition of a couple of newcomers, I am interested to see what they can do on a cross country course and to see what this team can accomplish this year,” Wall said.
Junior Gage Forrest played football the last couple of years, but also ran distance races in track and field the past couple of springs. Classmate Hayden Anderson has also run track the past couple of years, and will run cross country for his first time.
Prairie Heights
Just about everybody is back for the Panthers, and the team has gotten bigger. Eleven boys are running cross country.
“Having large numbers for cross country is definitely a blessing,” fourth-year PH coach Susan Allshouse said.
Glasgo, a junior, is one of the area’s better runners. He finished 12th in the NECC Meet last season.
Heights returns five letterwinners and will be eager to see how they stack up against area teams and beyond. It could not compete in the sectional last year due to COVID-19 and close contact tracing.
Senior Nick Dyer, sophomore Riley Cearbaugh and juniors Holt Schrock and Brady Baas are also back. Senior Colton Batey is a first-year prep harrier who is taking his newfound pandemic hobby to a more competitive environment.
“Colton decided to run his senior year after he started running last year during quarantine and noticed a lot of improvements in his health,” Allshouse said. “He has kept running ever since.”
