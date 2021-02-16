ANGOLA — Angola senior track and field standout Garrett Sauter signed with NAIA powerhouse Indiana Tech on Friday.
Sauter drew a lot of interest from NCAA Division II Ashland, Ohio, and he was also interested in Indiana State and Illinois State. But he opted to stay closer to home and will study business management at the Fort Wayne school.
“Indiana Tech has a great team. I’m excited and I’m looking forward to it,” Sauter said. “I have a great coach (Brad Peterson) who put together a strong schedule and will ease me into the college setting.”
Peterson said Sauter will make a run at the school records in both hurdles events, which are 14.4 seconds in the 110-meter high hurdles and 38.8 in the 300 intermediates.
As a sophomore in 2019, Sauter was a regional qualifier in the 300 hurdles after being a sectional runner-up. He was also nipped at the finish by seven hundredths of a second by Churubusco’s Sam Wood in the finals of the 110 hurdles at the Northeast Corner Conference Championships. Wood was the 2019 KPC Media Group Prep of the Team in boys track and field after a state runner-up finish in the pole vault and is now vaulting at Indiana University.
Sauter won the 110 hurdles in seven different meets that season.
“Garrett’s the guy to beat in the area,” Peterson said. “He has the look of a college hurdler. He’s a technician. He’s always watching the world’s best and learning. I’m excited for him.”
Sauter shined in some big meets after his high school junior season was taken away last year by the coronavirus. That includes placing second in the 110 hurdles in 15.3 seconds at the Illinois Meet of Champions this past summer not long before football practice started.
“My times showed so much,” Sauter said. “I’ve put a lot of time in.”
He will run the 60 hurdles and the 300-meter dash on Saturday indoors in the Chicago United Youth Performance Misfits Invitational at the Gately Indoor Track & Field Center in the Windy City.
Sauter will also run the 400 and as part of Angola’s 4-by-100 and 4-by-400 relays, and will also long jump for the Hornets this upcoming spring. He also was helped in his training by former Trine University and Taylor University track and field coach Rod Waters, who won the NAIA national championship in the 110 hurdles in 2008 as an Indiana Tech Warrior.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.