WATERFORD MILLS – Fremont had a second half ambush in a sectional final that made coach Josh Stuckey nostalgic Saturday night.
When Stuckey was running with teammates including Garrett Heator, George Berkesch and Joe Gould when the Eagles ran away from Churubusco to win the Class 2A Garrett Sectional final 87-72 in 2005. That group also had seniors like Christian Bice today who did not play much, but were super crazy and positive for their teammates on the bench.
Fremont erupted in similar fashion in the third quarter on Saturday night against Elkhart Christian Academy, outscoring the Elkhart Eagles 28-12 in the stanza on its way to a 69-45 victory.
It was Fremont’s first sectional title in 15 years and its first sectional crown as a Class 1A program.
“It was a runaway freight train,” Stuckey said.
“I said we haven’t played our best basketball yet. In the third quarter, we played our best basketball. If we can extrapolate that over a whole game, we can be scary.
“Elkhart Christian is a really good team. But our guys never thought they had a chance to lose this sectional. It wasn’t cocky. We were just confident. We love each other and believe in each other.”
Fremont (12-11) answered a 6-0 ECA spurt to tie the game at 12 with a 10-0 run late in the second quarter. The Steuben County Eagles led 25-18 at the half.
Then came the third quarter. Fremont made a lot of shots and grabbed a large majority of the rebounds in the quarter. ECA panicked with quick shots and turnovers to further fuel the Fremont ambush.
Fremont hit 11 three-pointers, including six from junior Gabel Pentecost in a 28-point night. He had 20 points in the middle two quarters.
“Coach wanted more ferocity at halftime. We were caught by surprise at first by their 1-2-2 zone,” Pentecost said. “My teammates made good passes to set me up.”
Logan Brace overcame three fouls in the first half and ended up with 16 points for Fremont. Ethan Bontrager scored 14.
The FHS fans showed no signs of fatigue in the late stages. They exploded along with the team bench when Bice hit a three-pointer in the final minute for the final Fremont points of the game. Bice is the leader of the cheers at the end of the Eagle bench.
“The cool thing is that we were always looking to get Bice to score all year,” Stuckey said. “That’s what makes us the tight family we are. The starters on the bench were happier that he scored more than if they scored.”
Senior Noah Hunt had 13 points and classmate Bryce Coursen scored 11 for Elkhart Christian (9-14).
Fremont will play third-ranked Kouts (26-2) in the second semifinal of the 1A Triton Regional around noon this coming Saturday.
